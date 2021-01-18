Left Menu
Development News Edition

Churchill Brothers face RoundGlass Punjab FC, look to keep top spot

Table-toppers Churchill Brothers will look to continue their good run when they cross swords with seventh-placed RoundGlass Punjab FC in an I-League fixture at the VYBK Stadium here on Tuesday.Churchill Brothers are atop the I-League standings, courtesy goal difference, and the Goan outfit would aim for a win to extend the lead over Mohammedan SC and Real Kashmir FC, who are hot on their heels.Head coach Fernando Varela said, We are ready to fight for the title and we will try to win each and every game.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:38 IST
Churchill Brothers face RoundGlass Punjab FC, look to keep top spot

Table-toppers Churchill Brothers will look to continue their good run when they cross swords with seventh-placed RoundGlass Punjab FC in an I-League fixture at the VYBK Stadium here on Tuesday.

Churchill Brothers are atop the I-League standings, courtesy goal difference, and the Goan outfit would aim for a win to extend the lead over Mohammedan SC and Real Kashmir FC, who are hot on their heels.

Head coach Fernando Varela said, ''We are ready to fight for the title and we will try to win each and every game. It is easier said than done, but we are putting in the hard work for that.

''In each match, we aim to create as many goal-scoring opportunities as possible because we want to score goals and play an attacking style of football.'' Churchill Brothers played out a goalless draw against fellow title challengers Mohammedan SC in their last match.

''It won't be an easy match against RoundGlass Punjab FC because they have got some very good players in Chenco (Gyeltshen), Sanju (Pradhan), and Pritam (Singh). They have a very good squad and tomorrow it will be a very exciting game for the neutrals,'' Varela said.

RoundGlass Punjab FC, on the other hand, had lost 3-4 to Gokulam Kerala FC despite leading 3-1 at half-time in their last match.

The Punjab outfit is currently in seventh place with three points from two matches.

''We were very disappointed after our performance in the last match but we learned from it. We played an incredible first half but could not get the job done in the second half. We have to make sure we do not repeat this mistake again,'' head coach Curtis Fleming said.

''However we have worked on our defensive problems and in the match tomorrow we have to remain very focused. We cannot get complacent against Churchill Brothers. ''They have a very good team with experienced players from all around the world. It will be a tough match for us but we are looking forward to it.'' PTI ATK AHAH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait emir accepts cabinet resignation in government-assembly standoff

Kuwaits emir has accepted the resignation of the cabinet, state news agency KUNA said on Monday, after a standoff between the government and parliament over questioning the prime minister.The political confrontation, which erupted less than...

Cold snap drives Polish power demand to record high

Polish electricity demand hit a record of more than 27 gigawatts GW on Monday, but the grid operator PSE said the system could cope with the surge in usage caused by freezing temperatures. The previous record was 26.8 GW, set on Dec. 10.Pol...

Thai private hospitals reserve COVID-19 vaccines ahead of approval

Two private hospitals in Thailand have ordered millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines ahead of regulatory approval, adding to government orders of vaccines as the Southeast Asian country tackles a second wave of the virus. We ordered one...

Forex intervention by RBI to touch USD 93 bn by March: Report

The Reserve Bank of India RBI is likely to spend at least USD 20 billion more to support the rupee and increase the forex kitty through the reminder of the financial year, taking its overall forex intervention to USD 93 billion, according t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021