Tendulkar wishes health and happiness to Kambli on his 49th birthday
Little Master Sachin Tendulkar wished health and happiness to his friend and former India cricketer Vinod Kambli as he turned 49 on Monday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:25 IST
Little Master Sachin Tendulkar wished health and happiness to his friend and former India cricketer Vinod Kambli as he turned 49 on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: "Wishing you a very happy birthday @vinodkambli349! Have a blessed year full of health & happiness. Keep smiling always."
Both Tendulkar and Kambli were trained under coach Ramakant Achrekar and studied in the same school Shardashram Vidyamandir. Tendulkar and Kambli on February 24, 1988, shared a 664-run stand for their school Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's. Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches.
The left-handed batsman Kambli scored 2,477 runs in his ODI career while he accumulated 1,084 runs in 17 Test matches. (ANI).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tendulkar
- India
- Sachin Tendulkar
ALSO READ
Kohli, Tendulkar lead wishes as former skipper Kapil Dev turns 62
Tendulkar lends support to McGrath's 'Pink Test' initiative
Smith breaks Kohli, Tendulkar's record to become 2nd fastest to score 27 Test hundreds
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Arjun Tendulkar makes debut for Mumbai against Haryana
Arjun Tendulkar makes Mumbai senior team debut, albeit in a losing cause