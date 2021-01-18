Tendulkar wishes health and happiness to Kambli on his 49th birthday

Left Menu
Little Master Sachin Tendulkar wished health and happiness to his friend and former India cricketer Vinod Kambli as he turned 49 on Monday.

Updated: 18-01-2021 17:25 IST
Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli (Photo/ Sachin Tendulkar Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar wished health and happiness to his friend and former India cricketer Vinod Kambli as he turned 49 on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: "Wishing you a very happy birthday @vinodkambli349! Have a blessed year full of health & happiness. Keep smiling always."

Both Tendulkar and Kambli were trained under coach Ramakant Achrekar and studied in the same school Shardashram Vidyamandir. Tendulkar and Kambli on February 24, 1988, shared a 664-run stand for their school Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's. Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches.

The left-handed batsman Kambli scored 2,477 runs in his ODI career while he accumulated 1,084 runs in 17 Test matches. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

