CSA launch Black Day ODI to fight against gendar-based violence

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday acted on the call from President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against the scourge of violence against women and children by officially launching one of the most anticipated events on South Africa's cricketing calendar, the Black Day ODI game in Durban.

ANI | Durban | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:31 IST
CSA launch Black Day ODI to fight against gendar-based violence
CSA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday acted on the call from President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against the scourge of violence against women and children by officially launching one of the most anticipated events on South Africa's cricketing calendar, the Black Day ODI game in Durban. The cause-driven Black Day ODI game is set for Saturday, January 23, at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium and will see the Proteas Women, donned in their black kit, take on Pakistan Women at one of South Africa's most premier women sports event.

The Black Day ODI will be the very first for the Proteas and the team aims for it to be the catalyst in the fight against gender-based violence in South Africa. CSA along with Hilton Moreeng's charges have taken the lead in creating an event that draws attention to these injustices that deplete the very fabric of our society. With gender-based violence being on the national agenda and cross-cutting, CSA will be collaborating with roleplaying social activists and stakeholders in driving this initiative. This includes the team sponsor Momentum, Women's rights organisation People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA), national sporting federations (Netball SA and Banyana Banyana) as well as programs that deal with GBV. This collaboration and collective effort are geared towards amplifying the message that GBV has got no place in South Africa.

"The Black Day ODI is one event in our calendar that will allow us as a federation and the Momentum Proteas players to become servants of the community," said CSA Acting Chief Executive Pholetsi Moseki in a statement. "This is an opportunity for us to raise awareness and encourage our society to be intolerant of all forms of violence against women and girls. The Black Day ODI is an opportune platform to galvanise, educate, mobilize, create awareness, and agitate towards the eradication of GBV," concluded Moseki.

The inaugural event is earmarked to become something of an institution in South Africa, to celebrate reasons far beyond its quirky and fun-filled invitations for cricketers and fans alike to #EndGBV. (ANI)

