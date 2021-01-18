Left Menu
PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 18-01-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 19:56 IST
Mohammedan SC aim to go top with win over TRAU

Second-placed Mohammedan SC will look to go top of the Hero I-League standings when the Kolkata outfit takes on Imphal-based TRAU FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Tuesday.

Mohammedan SC are coming off a goalless draw against Churchill Brothers.

Undefeated in the league so far, Mohammedan SC will aim for nothing short of a win to overtake Churchill Brothers, who sit atop the points table courtesy of a higher goal difference.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, head coach Jose Hevia said, ''I am satisfied with the points that we have over the two games. However, we want to score more goals and want to improve our attacking performance. ''We have kept two clean sheets and that is a very good sign of our team's defensive performance.'' ''We want to win all matches with maximum goals possible and it is just a matter of time before we start clicking as we are working hard every day to improve ourselves.'' It has been a litmus test for TRAU so far in the league. First, they clashed against Real Kashmir FC and despite taking the lead, they failed to secure a win, playing out a 1-1 draw.

Next, an Imphal derby with NEROCA FC also stretched the squad to their limits, resulting in another 1-1 draw. With two points out of a maximum of six and title contenders Mohammedan SC next to play, TRAU will aim to get some points on Tuesday.

Head coach Nandakumar Singh said, ''We are going to face a very difficult team tomorrow. It might be the most difficult match of the season for us against Mohammedan SC as they are the title challengers and have a very well balanced squad.'' ''Most of our boys are U-22 and some of them are playing in the I-League for the first time. So, tomorrow will be very good for them to gain experience against a top side. Still, we are prepared and will work hard on the pitch tomorrow to get points.'' TRAU's Brazilian defender Helder Lobato opined, ''Our goal should be to play better in the next match as compared to before. In fact, for the season, we should look to get better with each game.'' ''We have been facing some of the best teams in India and tomorrow we face another hard opponent. We will give our all and look to grab some points,'' he added.

