Left Menu
Development News Edition

People take lifetime to do all this, you did it in days: Kaif hails Siraj

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Monday hailed pacer Mohammed Siraj and said that he has done everything in days that people take a lifetime to achieve.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:42 IST
People take lifetime to do all this, you did it in days: Kaif hails Siraj
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Monday hailed pacer Mohammed Siraj and said that he has done everything in days that people take a lifetime to achieve. Siraj's hard work paid off on the fourth day of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia here at the Gabba as he went on to register his maiden five-wicket haul. The Indian pacer has played three Test matches on this tour of Australia and has scalped 13 wickets.

"You fulfilled your Abba's dream, stood up for your team, guided a young pacer. People take a lifetime to do all this, you did it in days. Mohammed Siraj keep smiling, never lose your innocence. Brother congrats for the fifer," Kaif tweeted. Before the series against Australia started, Siraj had lost his father, but the pacer decided to stay back in Australia to fulfill his father's dream of him playing Test cricket.

Earlier in the day, former India batsman Virender Sehwag also applauded the pacer and said he has really grown as a cricketer in the ongoing Test series against Australia. "The boy has become a man on this tour. Siraj, Leader of the attack in his first Test series and he has led from the front. The way newcomers have performed for India on this tour will be etched in memories for a long long time. Will be fitting if they retain the trophy," Sehwag tweeted.

After the close of play on day four of the Gabba Test, Siraj revealed that it has been very tough for him, but a phone call from his mother gave the pacer much-needed confidence to go out and express himself. "I am thankful that I was able to pick five wickets as it was a very tough situation for me after my dad passed away. But after talking to my mom at home, I gained some confidence. The call with my mom made me mentally strong. My focus was to fulfill my dad's wish," said Siraj while replying to a query from ANI.

In the final session, with rain playing spoilsport, the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill could face just 1.5 overs before the umpires decided to call for early stumps. India need 324 runs on the final day with 10 wickets in the bag at Australia's fortress -- The Gabba. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-England skills coach Ryles to miss Six Nations due to COVID-19 lockdown

Englands skills coach Jason Ryles will not join the team ahead of the Six Nations as the Australian is not relocating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Englands Rugby Football Union RFU said on Monday. Ryles appointment to Eddie Jones backroom ...

Teenager arrested for torturing 9-year-old boy

A teenager was arrested here onMonday for allegedly torturing a nine-year-old boy at thechilds home at nearby Chambakkara, resulting in severe burninjuries and requiring hospitalisation, police said.The 19-year-old was arrested on the basis...

Foreign terrorists' presence in conflict-hit nations undermining efforts to counter terrorism:India

India on Monday said that the presence of foreign terrorists, who become enablers of attacks carried out by terror groups such as al-Qaeda and the ISIS, in countries facing conflicts poses serious challenges and undermines global efforts to...

Energy, travel stocks drag FTSE 100 down

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Monday, weighed down by falls in energy and travel stocks, while tighter restrictions on businesses led to concerns about the near-term impact on the economy.The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.2 in listless t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021