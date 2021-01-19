Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian junior women's hockey team comes from behind to beat Chile 4-2

Both teams tried to look for opportunities to score and get a lead in the match, but neither could find an opening until the half-time break.In the third quarter, it was Chile that started on the front foot, and earned themselves a penalty corner in the 31st minute.However, the resulting execution was well defended by the Indian team to deny the hosts.

PTI | Santiago | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:01 IST
Indian junior women's hockey team comes from behind to beat Chile 4-2

The Indian junior women's hockey team scored thrice inside the last nine minutes to register a come from behind 4-2 victory over its Chilean counterpart at the Prince of Wales Country Club here.

A brace from Gagandeep Kaur (51st, 59th), and a goal each from forwards Mumtaz Khan (21st) and Sangita Kumari (53rd) ensured India's second victory in as many days. Chile's goals were scored by Amanda Martinez (4th) and Dominga Luders (41st).

The match started with Chile putting pressure on the Indian defence and earning themselves a penalty corner in the fourth minute, which was converted by Martinez to give her side the lead.

India tried to fight back into the match and their resurgence paid off in the 21st minute when striker Mumtaz found herself in a fantastic position in front of goal, and produced an exquisite finish to score India's equalizer. Both teams tried to look for opportunities to score and get a lead in the match, but neither could find an opening until the half-time break.

In the third quarter, it was Chile that started on the front foot, and earned themselves a penalty corner in the 31st minute.

However, the resulting execution was well defended by the Indian team to deny the hosts. Another glorious opportunity came for Chile ten minutes later as Dominga Luders found herself through on goal, but this time she did not hesitate in shooting past India's goalkeeper to make it 2-1 in Chile's favour.

Playing under the pressure of trailing by a goal, the Indian team produced a scintillating performance in the last quarter of the match by scoring thrice inside the last nine minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Amazon launches accelerator program to help startups access global markets

Amazon has partnered with Startup India to launch the Amazon Global Selling Propel AGSP, an accelerator program to help emerging Indian brands and early-stage startups in the consumer products space to reach customers around the world.The A...

Germany set to tighten work-from-home rules amid fears of COVID variants

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is likely to agree with regional leaders on Tuesday stricter requirements for working from home among other measures as they try to rein in the coronavirus, leading politicians said. New infections have been ...

Centre's new farm laws designed to 'destroy' Indian agriculture: Rahul Gandhi at press conference.

Centres new farm laws designed to destroy Indian agriculture Rahul Gandhi at press conference....

'Tandav' stirs controversy, but it’s not the only one

A Muslim boy and a Hindu girl kissing in The Suitable Boy, the name of a dog in Pataal Lok, a Pakistani actor in a starring role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil... Amazon Prime Videos Tandav is the latest in a long line of films and web shows to have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021