Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Daegu sign former Asian Player of the Year Lee Keun-ho

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:04 IST
Soccer-Daegu sign former Asian Player of the Year Lee Keun-ho

Former Asian Player of the Year Lee Keun-ho has signed for Daegu FC, the South Korean club said on Tuesday.

Lee was named the continent’s best player in 2012 after leading Ulsan Hyundai to their first Asian Champions League title. The 35-year-old joins Daegu having helped Ulsan win a second continental title last month with victory over Iran’s Persepolis in the ACL final in Doha.

Lee, who represented South Korea at the 2014 World Cup finals, previously played for Daegu in 2007 and 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Amazon launches accelerator program to help startups access global markets

Amazon has partnered with Startup India to launch the Amazon Global Selling Propel AGSP, an accelerator program to help emerging Indian brands and early-stage startups in the consumer products space to reach customers around the world.The A...

Germany set to tighten work-from-home rules amid fears of COVID variants

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is likely to agree with regional leaders on Tuesday stricter requirements for working from home among other measures as they try to rein in the coronavirus, leading politicians said. New infections have been ...

Centre's new farm laws designed to 'destroy' Indian agriculture: Rahul Gandhi at press conference.

Centres new farm laws designed to destroy Indian agriculture Rahul Gandhi at press conference....

'Tandav' stirs controversy, but it’s not the only one

A Muslim boy and a Hindu girl kissing in The Suitable Boy, the name of a dog in Pataal Lok, a Pakistani actor in a starring role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil... Amazon Prime Videos Tandav is the latest in a long line of films and web shows to have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021