Soccer-Daegu sign former Asian Player of the Year Lee Keun-ho

Soccer-Daegu sign former Asian Player of the Year Lee Keun-hoReuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:04 IST
Former Asian Player of the Year Lee Keun-ho has signed for Daegu FC, the South Korean club said on Tuesday.
Lee was named the continent’s best player in 2012 after leading Ulsan Hyundai to their first Asian Champions League title. The 35-year-old joins Daegu having helped Ulsan win a second continental title last month with victory over Iran’s Persepolis in the ACL final in Doha.
Lee, who represented South Korea at the 2014 World Cup finals, previously played for Daegu in 2007 and 2008.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Persepolis
- Asian
- Doha
- Daegu
- Asian Champions League
- Iran
- South Korea
- Korean
- South
ALSO READ
South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran, media reports
Iran says it resumes 20% enrichment at Fordow in latest nuclear deal breach
Iran says it begins 20% uranium enrichment amid US tensions
Netanyahu says Iranian enrichment aimed at developing nuclear arms
Iran says it has resumed 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow site - Mehr