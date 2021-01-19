Sports News Roudnup: Australian Open boss says players back hard quarantine; Another big night for new Net James Harden and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Australian Open boss says 'vast majority' of players back hard quarantine

Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said on Tuesday most players supported being locked down in hard quarantine as a government official reported three new cases of COVID-19 might be linked to participants of the Grand Slam. More than 70 players and their entourage are confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days and unable to train for the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open after passengers on three charter flights returned positive tests for the novel coronavirus.

NBA roundup: Another big night for new Net James Harden

James Harden collected 34 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant added 30 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 36.8 seconds left, and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Milwaukee Bucks for a 125-123 victory Monday night in New York. Harden became the first Net to score at least 30 points in each of his first two games with the team. He also grabbed a key rebound with 38 seconds left when he missed a 3-pointer and got the offensive board. He quickly found Durant, who calmly knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Brooklyn the lead for good at 125-123.

NHL: After slow start, Flames charge past Canucks

Johnny Gaudreau collected one goal and one assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 home victory over the Vancouver Canucks Monday night. Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots for the Flames, who were dominated in the first period but flipped the script the rest of the way en route to a second consecutive victory over the Canucks.

MLB: New Mets GM admits sending lewd texts to journalist

Jared Porter, hired as the New York Mets' general manager last month, admitted Monday to sending lewd texts to a female journalist five years ago. According to ESPN, Porter, at the time serving as the Chicago Cubs' director of professional scouting, sent the reporter more than 60 texts, some of which included compliments and offers to meet her in person in different cities. Another text included a photo of pants with a bulging groin area.

NHL: Hurricanes push past Predators in third period

Vincent Trocheck, Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter scored third-period goals as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated host Nashville 4-2 on Monday, handing the Predators their first loss in three games this season. The Hurricanes scored two key short-handed goals to prevent momentum from turning against them.

NBA: Raptors roll to rout of Mavericks

Kyle Lowry scored 23 points, grabbed nine rebounds and handed out seven assists Monday night as the Toronto Raptors, playing at their temporary home in Tampa, defeated the Dallas Mavericks 116-93. It was the first time this season that the Raptors have won three in a row and it was the third straight loss for the Mavericks.

NBA: Zach LaVine drops 33 as Bulls hold off Rockets

Zach LaVine scored a game-high 33 points, Lauri Markkanen added 18 points and five different players swished at least three 3-pointers to boost the host Chicago Bulls to a 125-120 victory against the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Making his team debut after being acquired from Indiana as part of last week's blockbuster trade that sent former Houston star James Harden to Brooklyn, Victor Oladipo paced the Rockets with 32 points.

Rahm withdraws from PGA Tour's La Quinta field

World No.2 Jon Rahm withdrew from the field for this week's The American Express in La Quinta, California but did not give a reason for his decision, a PGA Tour spokesman said on Monday. The Spaniard, who tied for seventh two weeks ago at Kapalua, was the highest-ranked player at the event at PGA West and won the tournament in 2018 when it was known as the CareerBuilder Challenge.

NBA: Warriors escape 19-point hole, stun Lakers

Stephen Curry bombed in Golden State's final points on a 3-pointer with 1:07 remaining and the Warriors forced LeBron James into an errant 3-pointer at the horn, completing a shocking, 115-113 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Curry finished with 26 points, the last three giving Golden State a 115-110 lead.

NCAA: Tennessee fires coach Jeremy Pruitt

Tennessee fired football coach Jeremy Pruitt, two assistant coaches and seven others on Monday in the aftermath of an internal investigation into recruiting violations. In addition to Pruitt, Tennessee also fired assistant coaches Brian Niedermeyer and Shelton Felton, four members of the on-campus football recruiting staff, the director and assistant director of football player personnel, and a football analyst/quality control coach.

(With inputs from agencies.)