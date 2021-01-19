If you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember it isn't end of the world: Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday hailed the Indian cricket team's 2-1 series win on Australian soil and he even said that being bundled out for 36 in the first Test wasn't the end of the world. He went on to add that the team bouncing back from the low of the opening Test was a lesson for everyone. "For all of us in India & across the world, if you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember: it isn't end of the world. The spring stretches backward only to propel you forward. And once you succeed, don't forget to celebrate with those who stood by you when the world wrote you off," tweeted Tendulkar.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1. In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories at Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded a famous draw at Sydney and at every step of the way, this line-up overcame adversity.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets. What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue -- due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win.

Australian coach Justin Langer also said that nothing can be taken for granted and one should not ever underestimate the Indian cricket team. Langer also applauded Rishabh Pant for playing a match-winning knock on the final day of the Gabba Test. Pant and Shubman Gill played knocks of 89 and 91 as India recorded a famous three-wicket win over Australia. "It was an incredible Test series, there is a winner and there is a loser. Test cricket is the winner, it is going to hurt us big time. India deserves full credit, they have been outstanding. We will learn a lot of lessons from this. It is an amazing effort, Pant's innings reminded me of Ben Stokes at Headingley actually. He came in, he was fearless and he will be lauded for that," Langer told 7Cricket.

"Young Shubman Gill also batted well, their young bowling attack kept us under pressure in the whole game. India deserves full credit. You cannot take anything for granted, never ever underestimate the Indians, 1.5 billion [people in India] and you play in the senior team, you have to be really tough. I couldn't appreciate India enough," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)