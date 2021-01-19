Left Menu
Development News Edition

If you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember it isn't end of the world: Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday hailed the Indian cricket team's 2-1 series win on Australian soil and he even said that being bundled out for 36 in the first Test wasn't the end of the world. He went on to add that the team bouncing back from the low of the opening Test was a lesson for everyone.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:34 IST
If you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember it isn't end of the world: Tendulkar
Team India (Photo/ Sachin Tendulkar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday hailed the Indian cricket team's 2-1 series win on Australian soil and he even said that being bundled out for 36 in the first Test wasn't the end of the world. He went on to add that the team bouncing back from the low of the opening Test was a lesson for everyone. "For all of us in India & across the world, if you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember: it isn't end of the world. The spring stretches backward only to propel you forward. And once you succeed, don't forget to celebrate with those who stood by you when the world wrote you off," tweeted Tendulkar.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1. In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories at Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded a famous draw at Sydney and at every step of the way, this line-up overcame adversity.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets. What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue -- due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win.

Australian coach Justin Langer also said that nothing can be taken for granted and one should not ever underestimate the Indian cricket team. Langer also applauded Rishabh Pant for playing a match-winning knock on the final day of the Gabba Test. Pant and Shubman Gill played knocks of 89 and 91 as India recorded a famous three-wicket win over Australia. "It was an incredible Test series, there is a winner and there is a loser. Test cricket is the winner, it is going to hurt us big time. India deserves full credit, they have been outstanding. We will learn a lot of lessons from this. It is an amazing effort, Pant's innings reminded me of Ben Stokes at Headingley actually. He came in, he was fearless and he will be lauded for that," Langer told 7Cricket.

"Young Shubman Gill also batted well, their young bowling attack kept us under pressure in the whole game. India deserves full credit. You cannot take anything for granted, never ever underestimate the Indians, 1.5 billion [people in India] and you play in the senior team, you have to be really tough. I couldn't appreciate India enough," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt declares Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas'

The government has decided to observe January 23 as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the f...

Arunachal seeks Central fund to improve connectivity, border area infra

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has sought the Centres assistance for improvement of road connectivity and development of border areas, an official release said on Tuesday.The chief minister who called on Prime minister Narendr...

Series win against Australia proves we have talent in abundance: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

Rajeev Shukla, the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI has said the series win against Australia proves India has cricketing talent in abundance. On Tuesday, Australias fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breac...

Better performing states in COVID-19 vaccination coverage include Odisha (82.6 pc), UP (71.4 pc), Rajasthan (71.3 pc): Govt.

Better performing states in COVID-19 vaccination coverage include Odisha 82.6 pc, UP 71.4 pc, Rajasthan 71.3 pc Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021