Nothing surpasses this, after 36 all out, this is unreal: Shastri
India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday described his injury-hit side's gritty Test series victory over Australia as ''unreal'', especially after the Adelaide debacle where the visitors were dismissed for their lowest Test score of 36.
Shastri also said that the just-concluded series was the toughest tour ever.
''It is the toughest tour ever. Nothing surpasses this. After 36 all out, this is unreal,'' Shastri said after the three-wicket win in the fourth and final Test here which sealed the series 2-1 in favour of the tourists.
''Feeling defeated is one thing but giving up is not in our vocabulary.'' India retained the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy with the historic win here, successfully chasing a 328-run target.
Rishabh Pant (89 not out off 138 intimidated the Australians with his breathtaking strokeplay, ending the home team's 32-year-old unbeaten run at the 'Fortress Gabba' on Tuesday.
