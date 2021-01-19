Left Menu
Depth of Indian cricket is scary: De Villiers, Jaffer hail India's 'unbelievable' series win

Former cricketers from across the globe showered praise on the Ajinkya Rahane-led side which on Tuesday scripted history at The Gabba. After going down in the first Test, India staged a thrilling comeback to beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:12 IST
Team India (Photo/ Virender Sehwag Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former cricketers from across the globe showered praise on the Ajinkya Rahane-led side which on Tuesday scripted history at The Gabba. After going down in the first Test, India staged a thrilling comeback to beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1. while former India opener Wasim Jaffer trolled the cricket pundits with his quirky takes, former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers was surprised to see the bench strength of Team India.

"What a Test match! The depth of Indian Cricket is scary. @RishabhPant17, sweet number 17. Well played young man. #testcricket at its very best," De Villiers tweeted. Not only cricketers, even England footballer Harry Kane was thrilled to witness the historic Test series in Australia. "Unbelievable test series win by @BCCI! Every test match was exciting to watch! #IndiavsAustralia," Kane tweeted.

Former India cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi termed the Rahane-led side's heroics as the greatest comeback in the history of Indian cricket. Ex-England cricketer Michael Atherton too relished the game of Test cricket on Tuesday. "This will take a while to sink in..by far the Greatest come back in the history of Indn Crkt..@ajinkyarahane88 deserves kudos & lot more..fr keeping remarkable cool..& calculated manoeuvres on the field.. @ajinkyarahane88 reminds o #TigerPataudi at his best," Bedi tweeted.

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was feeling more proud than he had ever felt in life while playing for India. "This win is going in history books! Young team beating an experienced Australian side I don't think I was so proud while I was playing for India #Unbelievable stuff #test cricket at it's best congratulations boys," Yuvraj tweeted. The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets. (ANI)

