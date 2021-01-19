The following are the top/expected stories at 1720 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *A copy on the Indian team selected for the first two Test matches against England.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LD IND INCREDIBLE INDIA: Magnificent Pant powers team to series win after Gill-Pujara show Brisbane, Jan 19 (PTI) An Indian cricket team saddled with broken bones and battered bodies showed a never-seen-before zeal to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy with a historic three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test here, successfully chasing a 328-run target to seal the four-match series 2-1.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD SHASTRI Nothing surpasses this, after 36 all out, this is unreal: Shastri Brisbane, Jan 19 (PTI) India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday described his injury-hit side's gritty Test series victory over Australia as ''unreal'', especially after the Adelaide debacle where the visitors were dismissed for their lowest Test score of 36.

SPO-CRI-IND-LANGER Learnt a lesson from the series, never ever underestimate India: Langer Brisbane, Jan 19 (PTI) Outplayed by an inexperienced and injury-plagued India, a shocked Australia head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday said one massive lesson that he has learnt from the setback is to ''never ever, ever underestimate'' the ''really tough'' players from that country.

SPO-CRI-PANT-COACH Pant has silenced his critics forever: coach Sinha By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) Rishabh Pant's coach Tarak Sinha on Tuesday said his ward has silenced his critics forever by playing the innings of his life during India's successful run chase to win the series-clinching fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane.

SPO-CRI-IND-BONUS BCCI announces Rs 5 crore bonus for triumphant Indian team New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The BCCI on Tuesday announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the fourth and final Test against Australia to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

SPO-CRI-IND-REAX One for the ages: From PM to Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) ''Every session we discovered a new hero,'' Sachin Tendulkar put it aptly as an injury-ravaged India's come-from-behind triumph over Australia earned them unbridled appreciation from the cricket fraternity as well as several other notable personalities.

SPO-CRI-WTC-IND India climbs to top of World Test Championship standings after series win over Australia Dubai, Jan 19 (PTI) The stunning three-wicket victory over Australia at the Gabba, that resulted in a phenomenal series win, propelled India to the top of ICC World Test Championship standings on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-PAINE India won key moments, Australia slipped: Paine Brisbane, Jan 19 (PTI) India grabbed the key moments while Australia slipped when it needed to move ahead, skipper Tim Paine said while assessing the outcome of the fourth Test and also expressed his desire to continue in the leadership role until he settles some ''unfinished business''. SPO-CRI-IND-PANT-MILESTONE Pant surpasses Dhoni to become fastest Indian stumper to reach 1000 runs in Test cricket Brisbane, Jan 19 (PTI) Rishabh Pant on Tuesday surpassed the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to reach the 1000-run mark in Test cricket.

SPO-BAD-2NDLD IND Sindhu, Srikanth make impressive starts, Sameer stuns world no. 10 Lee at Thailand Open Bangkok, Jan 19 (PTI) P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth notched up straight-game wins, while Sameer Verma shocked world no. 10 Lee Zii Jia as Indian shuttlers made impressive starts at the Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament here on Tuesday.

