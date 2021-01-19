Prez congratulates Indian cricket team for scripting historic triumph in Australia

President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for scripting a historic triumph in a Test series in Australia, saying the nation is proud of their achievement.

India won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1.

''A historic cricketing triumph scripted in Australia! Congratulations to India's talented young cricket team for winning the hard-fought test series. The team showed exceptional skills and resilience. The nation is proud of their achievement,'' Kovind tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)