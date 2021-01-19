Prez congratulates Indian cricket team for scripting historic triumph in Australia
President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for scripting a historic triumph in a Test series in Australia, saying the nation is proud of their achievement.India won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1.A historic cricketing triumph scripted in Australia The team showed exceptional skills and resilience.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:07 IST
India won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1.
''A historic cricketing triumph scripted in Australia! Congratulations to India's talented young cricket team for winning the hard-fought test series. The team showed exceptional skills and resilience. The nation is proud of their achievement,'' Kovind tweeted.
