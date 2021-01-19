T'gana CM, Union MoS (Home) Kishan Reddy hail Team India's win in Australia
Telangana Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesdaycongratulated the Indian cricket team for its victory overAustralia in the test series.
Hailing the Indian team for its ''wonderful performancewith limited resources'' with senior players unavailable due toinjuries, Rao said the historic win would be rememberedforever.
Kishan Reddy, who is Minister of State for Home, saidthe win would go down as one of the best in the history ofIndian cricket.
''Congratulations #TeamIndia for this spectacularvictory! A match to remember, a series to cherish for a longtime. This win will go down as one of the best in the historyof Indian Cricket! #TeamIndia - You made us Proud,'' hetweeted.
India beat Australia by three wickets in the fourthand final Test in Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskartrophy.PTI SJR SSPTI PTI
