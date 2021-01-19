The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LDALL IND INCREDIBLE INDIA: Magnificent Pant powers team to series win after Gill-Pujara show Brisbane, Jan 19 (PTI) They say heroes are ordinary people doing extraordinary stuff. If one wanted to see a live demonstration of it, Gabba was the place to be where Australia's cricketing pride and invincibility was torn to shreds by a bunch of Indian rookies who didn't seem to care for either history or reputations.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD SHASTRI Nothing surpasses this, after 36 all out, this is unreal: Shastri Brisbane, Jan 19 (PTI) India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday described his injury-hit side's gritty Test series victory over Australia as ''unreal'', especially after the Adelaide debacle where the visitors were dismissed for their lowest Test score of 36.

SPO-CRI-SHASTRI-LEADERSHIP Ravi The Reedemer: Coach Shastri gets ''emotional'', speaking about ''greatest series of all'' Brisbane, Jan 19 (PTI) Ravi Shastri claims to be anything but an emotional person. SPO-CRI-IND-RAHANE I looked good because everyone contributed: Rahane on captaincy stint Brisbane, Jan 19 (PTI) For someone who led India to one of their greatest ever series wins, Ajinkya Rahane was at his modest best at the end of it all, saying he looked good as a leader because everyone else contributed.

SPO-CRI-IND-LANGER Learnt a lesson from the series, never ever underestimate India: Langer Brisbane, Jan 19 (PTI) Outplayed by an inexperienced and injury-plagued India, a shocked Australia head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday said one massive lesson that he has learnt from the setback is to ''never ever, ever underestimate'' the ''really tough'' players from that country.

SPO-CRI-PANT-COACH Pant has silenced his critics forever: coach Sinha By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) Rishabh Pant's coach Tarak Sinha on Tuesday said his ward has silenced his critics forever by playing the innings of his life during India's successful run chase to win the series-clinching fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane.

SPO-CRI-IND-GAVASKAR Young India has done it, says Gavaskar; terms series win as magical moment Brisbane, Jan 19 (PTI) ''Young India has done it,'' said the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, terming the historic 2-1 come-from-behind Test series win over Australia as a ''magical moment for Indian cricket''.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD BONUS BCCI announces Rs 5 crore bonus for triumphant Indian team New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The BCCI on Tuesday announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the fourth and final Test against Australia to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

SPO-CRI-IND-SQUAD Kohli returns for England Test series along with Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Virat Kohli returned to lead India against England in the upcoming home Test series while the selectors also recalled all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Ishant Sharma to bolster the squad, announced by the BCCI on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-REAX One for the ages: From PM to Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) ''Every session we discovered a new hero,'' Sachin Tendulkar put it aptly as an injury-ravaged India's come-from-behind triumph over Australia earned them unbridled appreciation from the cricket fraternity as well as several other notable personalities.

SPO-CRI-WTC-IND India climbs to top of World Test Championship standings after series win over Australia Dubai, Jan 19 (PTI) The stunning three-wicket victory over Australia at the Gabba, that resulted in a phenomenal series win, propelled India to the top of ICC World Test Championship standings on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-PAINE India won key moments, Australia slipped: Paine Brisbane, Jan 19 (PTI) India grabbed the key moments while Australia slipped when it needed to move ahead, skipper Tim Paine said while assessing the outcome of the fourth Test and also expressed his desire to continue in the leadership role until he settles some ''unfinished business''. SPO-CRI-IND-PANT-MILESTONE Pant surpasses Dhoni to become fastest Indian stumper to reach 1000 runs in Test cricket Brisbane, Jan 19 (PTI) Rishabh Pant on Tuesday surpassed the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to reach the 1000-run mark in Test cricket.

SPO-CRI-SIRAJ-FAMILY-REACTION Mohd Siraj shines Down Under; family members, well-wishers rejoice back home Hyderabad, Jan 19 (PTI) Mohammed Siraj's late father had always dreamt of watching his son ply the trade at the highest level but as luck would have it, the wish remained unfulfilled as he died weeks before his son's Test debut in Australia, where the pacer emerged as the highest wicket-taker for India.

SPO-CRI-IND-PLAYERS-PROFILE Know Your Heroes: A few good men and a story of a lifetime Brisbane, Jan 19 (PTI) An amalgamation of fascinating life stories that scripted one of the most memorable moments in the history of Indian cricket.

SPO-CRI-PONTING Ponting ''shocked'' and could not comprehend how India's ''A team'' won series Brisbane, Jan 19 (PTI) A ''shocked'' former captain Ricky Ponting finds it difficult to comprehend how an ''A team'' from India beat Australia in the Test series in their own backyard but admitted that the visitors deserved the win.

SPO-CRI-SHARDUL-MENTOR Shardul has shown good temperament while batting: mentor By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Shardul Thakur played a key role in India’s win in the series-deciding fourth Test in Brisbane both with the bat and ball and his mentor Dinesh Lad on Tuesday praised his ward for the temperament he showed while batting.

SPO-BAD-3RDLD IND Sindhu, Srikanth make impressive starts, Sameer stuns world no. 10 Lee at Thailand Open Bangkok, Jan 19 (PTI) P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth notched up straight-game wins, while Sameer Verma shocked world no. 10 Lee Zii Jia as Indian shuttlers made impressive starts at the Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament here on Tuesday. SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-GROUP E Haryana beat Kerala by 4 runs, qualify for knock-outs unbeaten Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Haryana beat Kerala by four runs to qualify for the knock-out stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament with an all-win record in Group E here on Tuesday.

SPO-VIRUS-SANIA This virus is no joke: Sania Mirza reveals she had contracted COVID-19 but recovered New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month but has recovered since then. PTI APAAPA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)