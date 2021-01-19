Left Menu
Development News Edition

Club World Cup draw pits Bayern against Africa-Qatar winner

Bayern Munich will have to beat the champion of Africa or Qatar to reach the Club World Cup final after FIFA made the tournament draw Tuesday.Champions League winner Bayern will face either Al Ahly of Eqypt or host nation Qatars domestic league winner Al-Duhail on Feb. 8.Europes champion gets a bye into the semi-finals of a pandemic-hit competition being played with six teams instead of seven and in 2021 instead of last December as planned.South Americas entry into the Feb. 4-11 tournament will not be known until the Jan. 30 final of the Copa Libertadores.

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:23 IST
Club World Cup draw pits Bayern against Africa-Qatar winner

Bayern Munich will have to beat the champion of Africa or Qatar to reach the Club World Cup final after FIFA made the tournament draw Tuesday.

Champions League winner Bayern will face either Al Ahly of Eqypt or host nation Qatar's domestic league winner Al-Duhail on Feb. 8.

Europe's champion gets a bye into the semi-finals of a pandemic-hit competition being played with six teams instead of seven and in 2021 instead of last December as planned.

South America's entry into the Feb. 4-11 tournament will not be known until the Jan. 30 final of the Copa Libertadores. Palmeiras faces Santos in an all-Brazilian final at the Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The Copa Libertadores champion will play CONCACAF Champions League winner Tigres or Asian Champion League winner Ulsan Hyundai.

The first FIFA tournament to be played since the coronavirus pandemic was declared has only six teams after Auckland City last week pulled out of representing Oceania.

Auckland said it could not travel to Qatar citing “COVID-19 pandemic and related quarantine measures required by the New Zealand authorities.” The two Club World Cup venues, Education City Stadium and Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, are among the eight being used at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Europe's champion has won the Club World Cup in 12 of the past 13 editions. Chelsea lost to Corinthians of Brazil in December 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Complete civic renovations works by June-end: Maha CM to BMC

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Tuesday directed Mumbai civic officials tocomplete the beautification of pedestrian pathways, flyovers,and traffic islands, as well as toilet block, food hub and busstoprenovation works before t...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Yellen speaks; spotlight on earnings

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Tuesday on positive earnings updates from major U.S. lenders, while Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen advocated for a hefty fiscal relief package before Senate lawmakers to ride out the worlds largest...

Pune court junks plea against BJP MLA Patil on poll affidavit

A local court has dismissed acomplaint filed by a city-based activist against MaharashtraBJP president and MLA Chandrakant Patil, alleging the latterhad concealed information in an affidavit filed before theElection Commission EC during the...

SC to consider tomorrow pleas against physical hearing in Delhi courts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred till tomorrow the hearing on a slew of petitions challenging the decision of the Delhi High Court to resume physical hearing of cases in Courts within Delhi. The three-judge bench of the Apex Court, hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021