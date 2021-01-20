Odd News Roundup: Goalkeeper coach suspended for one sprinkle too many; King toppled from throne by gender-neutral card deck and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Goalkeeper coach suspended for one sprinkle too many

Professional sport demands finding an extra edge wherever you can, but the goalkeeper coach of Zambia Super League side Forest Rangers crossed a line that has led to his suspension pending a disciplinary hearing by the country's football association. Charles Chileshe was sanctioned after being accused of unsporting conduct in the action of "sprinkling an unknown substance in goal and urinating or simulation of urinating against one of the goalposts" ahead of Saturday's game at Prison Leopards, a statement from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) said.

King toppled from throne by gender-neutral card deck

Indy Mellink, a Dutch card fan, was explaining a game to her cousins last summer when she asked herself: why should a king be worth more than a queen? The 23-year-old forensic psychology graduate, encouraged by her father, decided it was time to break with the centuries-old tradition of sexual inequality in playing card decks that rank men above women.

