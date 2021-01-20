Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha to develop India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela within a year

A proposed world-class hockey stadium in Odisha's Rourkela will be developed within one year, State Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 20-01-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 12:00 IST
Odisha to develop India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela within a year
Representative Image (Photo/ Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI

A proposed world-class hockey stadium in Odisha's Rourkela will be developed within one year, State Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said. A team of senior government officials headed by Mohapatra visited Rourkela on Tuesday to reviewed the plan of action to develop the proposed Hockey Stadium ahead of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

"As per the announcement made by the chief minister, it will be India's largest Hockey Stadium, the identification of land and other works have been done, the construction work for the Stadium will commence within three-four months and it will be completed within a record time of One year," Mohapatra said. "This stadium will be built on 15 acres of land, along with the main pitch stadium will have practice pitches with floodlights, accommodation for players, Media center, Gym, hydrotherapy, Parking lots and other ultra-modern Facilities of World-class level" Mohapatra added.

The stadium to be developed at Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) will be the second venue for the Men's Hockey World Cup 2030 along with the Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar. The Rourkela city stadium would be the biggest stadium for hockey in India with a sitting capacity of 20,000. The stadium along with the allied facilities will be developed as a benchmark for other hockey stadiums around the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Enhertu Approved In The EU For Breast Cancer

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - ENHERTU APPROVED IN THE EU FOR BREAST CANCERASTRAZENECA - ENHERTU APPROVAL BASED ON DESTINY-BREAST01 PHASE II TRIAL ASTRAZENECA - FOLLOWING EU APPROVAL, 75M IS DUE FROM ASTRAZENECA TO DAIICHI SANKYO AS A ...

Motion Education Launches Exclusive Rapid JEE/NEET Courses for 2021

Kota, Rajasthan, IndiaNewsVoir Motion also unveils residential coaching program DRONA for JEENEET aspirants Motion Education a premier coaching institute functioning under Nitin Vijay sirs vision, is launching exclusive rapid JEENEET course...

PM releases Rs 2,691 crore for 6.1 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries in UP      '

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released financial assistance of Rs 2,691 crore to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.Modi released the assistance via video conference.Union Rural Developm...

Kamala Harris native village in Tamil Nadu prepares for celebration

Thulasenthirapuram village in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, the place where the United States Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was born, was all decked up for a celebration ahead of her swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. Some peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021