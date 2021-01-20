Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI likely to allow 50 percent crowd attendance for England Tests

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:34 IST
BCCI likely to allow 50 percent crowd attendance for England Tests

The BCCI brass is seriously contemplating allowing 50 percent crowd attendance at both Chepauk and the newly constructed Motera Stadium during India's upcoming four Test matches against England.

The first two Tests will be held in Chennai, beginning on February 5, while the next two will be played at the renovated stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad.

The BCCI is believed to be taking a cue from Cricket Australia which had allowed entry of spectators during the India series that concluded on Tuesday.

''As of now, we are likely to allow 50 percent spectators for the four Test matches. The BCCI is in talks with both state cricket associations (TNCA and GCA) and also state health authorities,'' a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, the BCCI is also factoring the fluid public health situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and if case load in either Chennai or Ahmedabad increases, then the decision will change accordingly.

''If you allow 50 percent crowd with all necessary precautions, then it will be an indicator if we can also allow spectators during IPL in India,'' the source said.

In Ahmedabad, which can hold over one lakh spectators, spacing of seats to maintain social distancing will not be an issue.

Meanwhile, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will name the squad for first two Test matches against India on Thursday.

This is the first time that a touring team is not naming a squad for full away series keeping the workload management of its players in mind.

The fact that Chennai and Ahmedabad will have two separate bio-bubbles and the teams will travel by chartered flight within the country may also be the reason that England, like the Indian team, decided to name its squad for two Tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures near record highs as Biden to take office; Netflix soars

U.S. stock futures neared record highs on Wednesday, as Joe Biden prepared to take charge as U.S. President at his inauguration, while Netflix soared after saying it will no longer need to borrow billions of dollars to finance its TV shows ...

Italy jails suspected al Qaeda foreign fighter caught in Turkey

A 24-year-old Italian suspected of fighting in the Middle East since 2014 with al Qaeda-affiliated groups was arrested in Turkey and jailed in Italy, police said on Wednesday. The unnamed man, who had lived with his wife and their four chil...

DPIIT launches regulatory compliance portal

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT has launched a regulatory compliance portal that will act as a bridge between citizens, industries and the government to minimize burdensome compliances. It will also act as ...

FLAME University to host the inaugural 'FLAME Purpose Summit 2021'

FLAME University, the pioneers of liberal education in India, will be hosting the inaugural FLAME University Purpose Summit on January 23-24, 2021. The two-day virtual summit will focus on the theme of Purpose which is the driving force be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021