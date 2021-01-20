Figure skating-Papadakis, Cizeron to skip World Championships
The French skating federation said the ice dance world champions will skip the March 22-28 event in Stockholm, Sweden to focus on preparing for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The federation added that COVID-19 protocols including quarantine and psychological strain were "elements and constraints which do not permit preparation in optimal conditions for such a prestigious gathering".Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:39 IST
French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron will not defend their title at next month's World Championships after withdrawing from the tournament due to a lack of preparation and concerns arising from COVID-19 health protocols. The French skating federation said the ice dance world champions will skip the March 22-28 event in Stockholm, Sweden to focus on preparing for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
The federation added that COVID-19 protocols including quarantine and psychological strain were "elements and constraints which do not permit preparation in optimal conditions for such a prestigious gathering". Papadakis and Cizeron, who both contracted the novel coronavirus and recovered last year, are four-times world champions.
"We have never known such a long time without competition," Cizeron said in a statement. "The series of cancellations provoked a climate of uncertainty and doubt that is difficult for all top-level athletes to manage. "The holding of the World Championships still being hypothetical, we need a more solid and concrete objective – the 2022 Olympic Games are our priority."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stockholm
- French
- World Championships
- Olympic Games
- Sweden
- Beijing Winter Olympics
ALSO READ
Restaurants and cafes will not re-open on Jan. 20 says, French ministers
French coronavirus cases lower than week ago
French artificial heart maker Carmat sees commercial sales in Q2, shares surge
French artificial heart maker Carmat prepares for commercial launch in Q2
Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dynasty in London, dies at 85