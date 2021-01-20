Soccer-All February matches to be broadcast live in UK, says Premier League

Left Menu
All Premier League matches scheduled to be played in February will be broadcast live in Britain, the league announced on Wednesday. to the last weekend of February will be made available to fans to watch live in the United Kingdom," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1981099 on Wednesday. "Matches will continue to be shown via the existing services of broadcast partners Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC.

All Premier League matches scheduled to be played in February will be broadcast live in Britain, the league announced on Wednesday. Games in England's top-league are being played without spectators in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the league has been broadcasting all of them live since the season started in September.

In October, the league announced it would show games outside of those in the normal broadcast slots via pay-per-view, but scrapped the controversial scheme the following month after an outcry. "All Premier League fixtures... to the last weekend of February will be made available to fans to watch live in the United Kingdom," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1981099 on Wednesday.

"Matches will continue to be shown via the existing services of broadcast partners Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC. "These plans have been made with the cooperation of our broadcast partners, working with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game."

