STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-SHASTRI-DRESSING ROOM Forget India, the whole world will stand up and salute you: Shastri in rousing dressing room speech Brisbane, Jan 20 (PTI) There were smiles, lots of whistles and a round of applause to each other every few seconds as India coach Ravi Shastri got down to commending the ''courage, resolve and spirit'' of his wounded warriors in a stirring dressing room speech after the conquest at Gabba.

SPO-CRI-VIRAT-LEADERSHIP Return of Virat Kohli: No threat to captaincy but he will be among ''equals'' in that dressing room By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) First things first.

There is no imminent threat to Virat Kohli's captaincy in any format and neither is BCCI even remotely thinking on those lines.

SPO-CRI-IPL-2NDLD PLAYERS Smith released as Sanju Samson named RR captain, Raina retained by CSK (Eds: Adding inputs and more quotes) New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Sanju Samson replaced Steve Smith as Rajasthan Royals captain after the Australian batsman and some other under-performing stars were released by their respective IPL franchises even as Chennai Super Kings retained veteran Suresh Raina for the upcoming 14th edition of the league.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-CROWD BCCI likely to allow 50 percent crowd attendance for England Tests By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The BCCI brass is seriously contemplating allowing 50 percent crowd attendance at both Chepauk and the newly constructed Motera Stadium during India's upcoming four Test matches against England.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SMITH Steve Smith's contract not renewed by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL-14 New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals have decided against renewing the contract of their high-profile captain Steve Smith ahead of the 14th Indian Premier League this year. SPO-CRI-WARNER We were outplayed by India: Warner Brisbane, Jan 20 (PTI) Star opener David Warner on Wednesday admitted that Australia were outplayed by India during their 1-2 Test series loss and credited the visitors for achieving the stupendous feat.

SPO-ISL-ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan eye comeback against Chennaiyin FC Margao, Jan 20 (PTI) ATK Mohun Bagan will look to put up a better show after dropping five points in their last two games when they take on Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League fixture at the Fatorda Stadium here on Thursday. SPO-CRI-IND-CA CA lauds India for epic Test series win; thanks BCCI for sacrifices to make it a success Melbourne, Jan 20 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Wednesday saluted the Indian team's ''resilience, courage and skill'' during its historic Test series win over the hosts and expressed gratitude to the BCCI for the ''sacrifices'' it made to ensure a smooth conduct of the epic contest.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD CLARKE We were scared to lose: Michael Clarke questions negative Aussie approach Melbourne, Jan 20 (PTI) Former captain Michael Clarke has criticised Australia's ''negative'' approach in the Test loss to an under-strength Indian team, saying the hosts, instead of pushing aggressively for wins, seemed scared of defeat.

SPO-CRI-HARBHAJAN-CSK Harbhajan says IPL contract with CSK has ended New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday said his contract with IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings has ended, bringing to a conclusion his ''wonderful'' two-year stint with the side.

SPO-CRI-WARNE Warne predicts ''huge fallout'' in Australian team after series loss to India Brisbane, Jan 20 (PTI) The legendary Shane Warne believes the embarrassing Test series loss to an under-strength India will result in a ''huge fallout'' in the Australian team and said a few heads could roll in the coming days.

SPO-CRI-PONTING Shocked Ponting could not comprehend how India's 'A team' won series Brisbane, Jan 20 (PTI) A ''shocked'' Ricky Ponting is struggling to comprehend how India's ''A team'' overwhelmed Australia in the Test series in their own backyard.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKINGS At 13th spot, Pant is now world's best-ranked keeper in Tests Dubai, Jan 20 (PTI) India's Rishabh Pant became the top-ranked wicket-keeper batsman in the world after his sensational series-winning 89-run knock in the Brisbane match pushed him to a career-best 13th spot in the ICC Test batting rankings, issued on Wednesday.

SPO-VIRUS-BAD-PRANEETH Praneeth withdraws after testing positive for COVID-19, roommate Srikanth forced to pull out Bangkok, Jan 20 (PTI) Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth, one of the frontrunners to represent country at the Tokyo Olympics, has pulled out of the ongoing Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament after testing positive for COVID-19 here.

SPO-SHOOT-TOPS-PSYCHOLOGIST Manu Bhaker, Angad Bajwa's proposal to engage sports psychologist approved New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has approved shooters Manu Bhaker and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa's proposal to hire the services of Singapore-based sports psychologist Sanjana Kiran for better preparation ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-GOLF-IND Sharma, Bhullar set to tee off in star-studded field at Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi, Jan 20 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will tee off in a star-studded field in their first start of the 2021 season at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Thursday. SPO-HOCK-IND-WOM Rani's goal help women's hockey team draw 1-1 with junior Argentina side Buenos Aires, Jan 20 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team wasted a number of penalty corner chances before skipper Rani Rampal's fourth-quarter strike helped the visitors salvage a 1-1 draw against Argentina's junior side, here.

