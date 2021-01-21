Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic hits back at criticism over Australian Open quarantine stance

World number one Novak Djokovic on Wednesday hit back at criticism of his letter to Australian Open chief Craig Tiley in which he suggested easing of quarantine restrictions, saying his good intentions were "misconstrued". As many as 72 players are confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days and unable to train for the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open after passengers on three charter flights carrying them to Melbourne tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Two more Australian Open players test positive for COVID-19

Two more Australian Open players tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday, as the government confirmed it would send the quarantine bill for the tournament to Tennis Australia's desk. Victoria state police minister Lisa Neville said two players and a non-playing Australian Open participant comprised three new infections reported on Wednesday. Thomas to undergo 'training program' after making homophobic slur

Justin Thomas has said he will undertake a training program to improve as a person and understands why Ralph Lauren discontinued their sponsorship of him after he used a homophobic slur during the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Ralph Lauren dropped the 13-time PGA Tour winner and world number three after he was caught by a television microphone uttering the slur after missing a five-foot putt on the fourth hole in the third round of the tournament in Hawaii this month. Loeffler's WNBA stint nears end as Dream close to being sold

A sale of the Atlanta Dream is close to being finalised, a deal that would end former Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler's contentious stint as co-owner of the team, the WNBA said on Wednesday. Loeffler, a staunch supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has faced months of activism from WNBA players who objected to her stance on social justice issues and called for her removal from the ownership team. Domenicali says F1 could reduce and rotate races in future

Formula One is still aiming for a record 23 grands prix this year but could have fewer in future with some held in rotation, the sport's new chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Wednesday. The Italian, a former Ferrari team boss and most recently CEO of supercar maker Lamborghini, told Sky Sports television that this year would require a flexible approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby's OT goal lifts Pens over Caps

Sidney Crosby swept in a rebound 1:11 into overtime Tuesday for his third point as the Pittsburgh Penguins overcame a pair of two-goal deficits to top the visiting Washington Capitals 5-4. Crosby notched the 17th OT tally of his career, tying Ilya Kovalchuk for third in NHL history. He trails only Alex Ovechkin (23) and Jaromir Jagr (19). Reports: Angels ink starter Quintana to one-year deal

The Los Angeles Angels reached a one-year, $8 million deal with starting left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana, multiple outlets reported. Quintana, 31, appeared in just four games (one start) last season with the Chicago Cubs after injuring his thumb during summer camp. Global sport hails new Biden-Harris administration

Sports trailblazers Billie Jean King, Megan Rapinoe and Lewis Hamilton were among those hailing the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, saying they hoped the new administration can foster a more inclusive society. Former President Donald Trump was critical of athletes who used their platforms to highlight issues such as police brutality, especially when those protests took the form of kneeling during the playing of the U.S. national anthem. Colts QB Philip Rivers retires after 17 seasons

Philip Rivers retired from the NFL after 17 seasons on Wednesday. Rivers, the No. 4 pick in the 2004 draft in a class with Eli Manning and Ben Roethsliberger, played 16 seasons with the Chargers and the 2020 season with the Indianapolis Colts. The Chargers selected Manning with the No. 1 pick, then swapped him to the New York Giants. Washington closes facility after COVID-19 outbreak

The Washington Football Team closed its facility for the rest of the week after coaches and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday. NFL Network reported the positive cases came in the aftermath of a get-together outside of the team facility after Washington's season ended in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

