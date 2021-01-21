Left Menu
Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, and head coach Brendon McCullum feels the side will be at its aggressive best during the 2021 edition.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:05 IST
IPL 2021: KKR will be very competitive this year, says coach McCullum
KKR head coach Brendon McCullum. (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, and head coach Brendon McCullum feels the side will be at its aggressive best during the 2021 edition. Cummins was bought for Rs 15.5 crores for the IPL 2020 season and will once again be seen donning purple and gold. KKR released Tom Banton and Chris Green while retaining New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

McCullum was pleased to retain the core squad for the upcoming tournament and said his team will be very competitive in this year's IPL. "Pleased that we have been able to retain majority of our @KKRiders for the upcoming @IPL season. We weren't far away last time and I'm sure this group will be very competitive this year. Thanks to the guys who were released for your efforts last season. We wish you well," McCullum said in a tweet on Thursday.

KKR retained players: Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh. Released players: Chris Green, Siddesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, M Siddharth, Tom Banton.

In the 2020 season, KKR had missed the playoffs by a whisker due to net run-rate and the side finished the season at the fifth spot. The side also opted for a captaincy change midway and Dinesh Karthik passed the baton to England white-ball leader Eoin Morgan.

KKR has won the IPL twice (2012 and 2014) and both the title wins came under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

