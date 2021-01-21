Left Menu
Soccer-Breakaway 'Super League' players would be banned from World Cup - FIFA

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:37 IST
World soccer's governing body FIFA says players who feature in any breakaway European Super League would be banned from playing in FIFA competitions, including the World Cup. In a joint statement with European governing body UEFA and the other five continental confederations FIFA said they would not recognise any such breakaway.

"In light of recent media speculation about the creation of a closed European "Super League" by some European clubs, FIFA and the six confederations (AFC, CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA) once again would like to reiterate and strongly emphasize that such a competition would not be recognised by either FIFA or the respective confederation. "Any club or player involved in such a competition would as a consequence not be allowed to participate in any competition organised by FIFA or their respective confederation," they added.

