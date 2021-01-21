Left Menu
Development News Edition

We have to be at our absolute best against India, says Root

PTI | Galle | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:42 IST
We have to be at our absolute best against India, says Root

India's come-from-behind series win over Australia was a ''great advert'' for Test cricket and his side will have to be at their ''absolute best'' to challenge them at home, said England captain Joe Root.

An injury-hit India, who were also missing some star players like skipper Virat Kohli, registered a three-wicket win in the series-deciding fourth Test to clinch the four-match series 2-1, a month after facing the ignominy of being bowled out for their lowest-ever score of 36 at Adelaide.

''It was a fantastic series to watch from start to finish with some brilliant cricket played,'' Root told reporters on the eve of England's second Test against Sri Lanka here.

''India showed great fight, character and resilience and depth in their squad for guys to come in and perform the way they did. ''As a cricket fan watching Test cricket it was a great advert for the game and for us going out to India it makes that tour even more exciting now.'' England will tour India to play four Tests, beginning in Chennai on February 5. The Test series will be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs.

''I expect India to be full of confidence. They are a very good team and know how to get the best out of their conditions. We are going to have to be at our absolute best but that is an exciting prospect for us,'' Root said.

''We will be going there to fully expect to win that series - but we have a lot of hard work to do before we get there (with the second Test against Sri Lanka).'' England had won the first Test against Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

Star players Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, who were rested for the series against Sri Lanka, are expected to be named in the England squad for the India tour.

''You speak to any side in the world, those two guys coming back into it would give the squad a huge boost and it's certainly the case for us,'' said Root.

''We (will be) excited to see them back in and around the squad. Hopefully they are full of energy and ready to go when they get here.'' PTI ATK PDSPDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia says Brazil is producing Sputnik V vaccine, to up output in Feb

The Brazilian manufacturer of Russias Sputnik V vaccine is already producing shots, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF said on Thursday, and that output will be raised in February.RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev said he expected...

U.S., staying in WHO, to join COVID vaccine push for poor nations - Fauci

The United States under President Joe Biden intends to join the COVAX vaccine facility that aims to deliver coronavirus vaccines to poor countries, his chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, told the World Health Organization WHO on Thursday...

JSPL posts consolidated profit at Rs 2,432 crore in Dec quarter

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL said on Thursday it continues to benefit from improving operating and financial leverage with consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,432 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 versus loss of Rs 257 crore in ...

This Republic Day, shop the latest smartphones on the EMI Store and get Rs. 5000 cashback

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Shop online on No Cost EMIs and enjoy a cash-free shopping experience on the EMI Store Get doorstep delivery of the phone within 24-hours Shop the latest Xiaomi phones at attractive EMIs and zero down payme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021