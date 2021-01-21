Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Poland appoint Paulo Sousa as new coach

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:39 IST
Soccer-Poland appoint Paulo Sousa as new coach

Poland have named Portuguese Paulo Sousa as their new national team manager, the country's Football Association's chief Zbigniew Boniek said on Thursday, after former head coach Jerzy Brzeczek was unexpectedly fired this week.

Sousa, 50, won the Champions League as a player with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund. He last coached French club Girondins Bordeaux but left the job in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Centre rates Rajasthan Police Academy as best in country

The Centre has ranked Jaipur-based Rajasthan Police Academy as the best institution for training gazetted officers in the country for the year 2019-20, the state police chief said on Thursday.Similarly, the states Police Training Centre in ...

Tennis-Badosa first player to confirm COVID-positive in Australian Open quarantine

Paula Badosa became the first player entered for next months Australian Open to confirm a positive test for COVID-19 while in quarantine in Melbourne, with the Spaniard saying on Thursday that she had symptoms. As many as 72 players are con...

JC rationalises raw material stock limit for mills to help jute sector: Sources

The Jute Commissioners Officehas rationalised the raw jute stock limits for mills to alevel, which is equivalent to their two-month averageconsumptions, to help a section of units secure the rawmaterial, industry sources claimed on Thursday...

Russia plans to produce COVID-19 vaccine storable at fridge temperatures - minister

Russia plans to produce a form of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that can be transported and stored at normal fridge temperatures as opposed to -18 Celsius, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.Such a move could help Russia ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021