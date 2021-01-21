Soccer-Poland appoint Paulo Sousa as new coach

Soccer-Poland appoint Paulo Sousa as new coachReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:39 IST
Poland have named Portuguese Paulo Sousa as their new national team manager, the country's Football Association's chief Zbigniew Boniek said on Thursday, after former head coach Jerzy Brzeczek was unexpectedly fired this week.
Sousa, 50, won the Champions League as a player with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund. He last coached French club Girondins Bordeaux but left the job in 2020.
