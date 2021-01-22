Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese government 'fully focused' on hosting Tokyo Olympics

The Japanese government is "fully focused" on hosting the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the organisers said on Friday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 22-01-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 10:55 IST
Japanese government 'fully focused' on hosting Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. . Image Credit: ANI

The Japanese government is "fully focused" on hosting the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the organisers said on Friday. The Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The showpiece event is now scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021. In a statement, the organisers said that Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had expressed to them his determination to hold the Games, CNN reported.

"All our delivery partners including the national government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the IOC and the IPC are fully focused on hosting the Games this summer. We hope that daily life can return to normal as soon as possible, and we will continue to make every effort to prepare for a safe and secure Games," the statement read, as quoted by CNN. In November last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach had promised the athletes that they will have an unforgettable experience at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"You will never ever forget these moments in the Olympic Village in all your life. And with the conditions our Japanese friends are offering here, the experience will be even more fantastic. This is the place to be nine months from now," Bach had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

5 arrested for bank fraud in Telangana's Rangareddy

The Cyber Crime Police of Cyberabad arrested five members of an interstate gang on Thursday from Mira road for allegedly committing SIM swap fraud to siphon off funds from the target bank accounts. The fraudsters have allegedly been committ...

Carey, Coulter-Nile not surprised at IPL franchises releasing them

Australian players Alex Carey and Nathan Coulter-Nile said they were not surprised at their IPL franchises releasing them and they are hoping to find a team in next months Players Auction for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. Wh...

Loon: Alphabet's balloon-powered internet access project is winding down

Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. that aimed to bring internet access to unconnected and under-connected people around the world using high-altitude balloons in the stratosphere, is winding down its operations, the company confirmed on Fr...

Japan stands firm on Tokyo Olympics schedule, denies report of cancellation

Japan stood firm on Friday on its commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and denied reports of a possible cancellation but the pledge looks unlikely to ease public concern about holding the event during a global pandemic. Though mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021