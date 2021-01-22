Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian women's junior hockey team holds Chile senior side to 2-2 draw

A resilient Indian junior womens hockey teamcame from behind twice to hold Chile senior side to a 2-2 draw in its fourth match of the tour here.Deepika 40th minute and Gagandeep Kaur 55th led Indias fight back after Chile had taken the lead twice through goals from Mariana del Jesus Lagos 21st and Fernanda Villagran 51st at the Prince of Wales Country Club.

PTI | Santiago | Updated: 22-01-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 12:07 IST
Indian women's junior hockey team holds Chile senior side to 2-2 draw

A resilient Indian junior women's hockey teamcame from behind twice to hold Chile senior side to a 2-2 draw in its fourth match of the tour here.

Deepika (40th minute) and Gagandeep Kaur (55th) led India's fight back after Chile had taken the lead twice through goals from Mariana del Jesus Lagos (21st) and Fernanda Villagran (51st) at the Prince of Wales Country Club. With three wins from as many games in the tour, the Indian team started the match brightly as they tried to penetrate Chile's defence, but could not find a clear opportunity inside the first 15 minutes. Chile, on the other hand, relied on counter attacks with their tactic paying off in the second quarter.

It was in the 21st minute that Chile's Mariana del Jesus Lagos found herself with enough time and space in front of the Indian goal to get her shot and give her side the lead in the match. India were quick to fight back and tried to take control the proceedings but came up against some resolute defending from the hosts who maintained their one goal advantage at half time.

A charged up India came out with purpose in the third quarter and created a lot of chances. After having been denied from multiple penalty corner chances, India finally got the equaliser in the 40th minute through Deepika, who finished off a beautiful team goal. However, Chile did not get bogged down after conceding the goal and tried to look for an opportunity to take the lead again. It was in the 51st minute that their efforts were rewarded after the umpire awarded them a penalty stroke for an infringement by India inside the striking circle and Fernanda Villagran made no mistake from the spot. But the Indians did not give up and again levelled the scores within four minute when Chile conceded a penalty stroke this time. Gagandeep stepped up and slotted the ball past Chile's goalkeeper to make it 2-2.

Thereafter, both the teams tried hard to create an opening but did not succeed.

The Indian juniors will again play Chile senior side in back-to-back matches on Saturday and Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Apple, Google, other US business groups applaud Biden's immigration reforms

US IT sector and business groups, including technology giants Google and Apple, have applauded President Joe Bidens steps to initiate immigration reforms, underlining that the move would boost American economy, create jobs and attract talen...

Six buried alive in J'khand as roof of mine collapses

At least six people were buriedalive in Jharkhands Koderma district when the roof of a micamine caved in, a senior police officer said on Friday.Two bodies have been retrieved so far and efforts areunderway to trace the others, Koderma Supe...

5 arrested for bank fraud in Telangana's Rangareddy

The Cyber Crime Police of Cyberabad arrested five members of an interstate gang on Thursday from Mira road for allegedly committing SIM swap fraud to siphon off funds from the target bank accounts. The fraudsters have allegedly been committ...

Carey, Coulter-Nile not surprised at IPL franchises releasing them

Australian players Alex Carey and Nathan Coulter-Nile said they were not surprised at their IPL franchises releasing them and they are hoping to find a team in next months Players Auction for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. Wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021