Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man City to use Cheltenham Town bar as changing room

Manchester City players will be getting changed in the bar at Cheltenham Town's stadium when they visit for an FA Cup clash on Saturday but their fourth-tier hosts aim to make Pep Guardiola's men as comfortable as possible, manager Michael Duff said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:13 IST
Soccer-Man City to use Cheltenham Town bar as changing room

Manchester City players will be getting changed in the bar at Cheltenham Town's stadium when they visit for an FA Cup clash on Saturday but their fourth-tier hosts aim to make Pep Guardiola's men as comfortable as possible, manager Michael Duff said. City, whose market value is estimated at over 950 million pounds ($1.3 billion) by specialist website Transfermarkt, play their fourth-round clash at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium where away teams have used the Victory Bar as a changing room during the COVID-19 crisis.

Asked what City's expensively assembled side would think of the Whaddon Road facilities, Duff told reporters: "I don't know, probably not a lot with the stadiums they play in every week. "They'll be getting changed in a lounge, as in, a bar, but we'll make it as hospitable as we can. I don't think there's anything special for them, but all protocols are in place.

"I'd imagine they'll be in the same place as everyone else has, but with a few more staff than League Two teams. Hopefully we can give them everything they need to make it a good day." Duff said he was confident City would have no complaints about the state of their pitch.

"It isn't a League Two pitch so to speak. You aren't going to get a Ronnie Radford scene where it's like a ploughed field," Duff said, referring to the ex-Hereford United player's FA Cup stunner against Newcastle United on a muddy pitch in 1972. "They'll be able to play football on it and we won't be training on it for the next three days trying to make it as bad as possible because there's a league campaign after this. We pride ourselves on playing good football.

"We're not going to ruin the pitch for this one occasion." ($1 = 0.7314 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police EOW files cheating case against Akali leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa

The Delhi Polices Economic Offences Wing has registered a cheating case against Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, officials said on Friday.According to reports, a ...

CBI files case against Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting

After nearly 18 months of preliminary enquiry, the CBI has booked the UK-based Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research for alleged illegal harvesting of data of 5.62 lakh Indian Facebook users for profiteering and manipulating elect...

Indian Bank gets board approval to raise Rs 4,000 cr from share sale

State-owned Indian Bank on Friday said the board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore from share sale to enhance capital base.The board has approved raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crore through Qualified ...

Central African Republic declares state of emergency

Central African Republic has declared a 15-day state of emergency throughout the country as a coalition of armed groups seeks to overthrow the newly re-elected President Faustin-Archange Touadera.The spokesperson for the presidency, Albert ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021