FC Goa signs Adil Khan on loan for rest of the season

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Friday announced the signing of India international defender Adil Khan on loan from Hyderabad FC for the rest of the season.

Possessing the ability to play both in the midfield as well as in the backline, the 32-year-old will add both depth and quality to the team, a media release stated.

“Being from Goa, FC Goa is a club that has always been close to my heart, and finally the circumstances were exactly right for the move to happen. I am not only going to my hometown club, but it is also one of the biggest clubs in the country and their track record shows it all,” Khan was quoted as saying in the release.

“Being a Goan, playing formerly in a team with a similar style and having known the players, I believe I can make a real mark on the team,” he added.

His professional career began in 2008 with Sporting Clube de Goa after making a move from SESA Academy. After spending years with the ‘Flaming Orange’, he moved to Kolkata to feature in the Green and Maroon of Mohun Bagan. After spending the initial Indian Super League season with Delhi Dynamos FC, Khan went on to represent FC Pune City and Hyderabad FC in the tournament.

He has appeared 61 times in the ISL and also has 11 India caps to his name.

“He’s a player who comes with a proven pedigree and will add to the team his leadership qualities as well. I’m sure he’ll be an asset for the team going into the second half of the season and in our maiden adventure into Asia,” said FC Goa Director of Football Ravi Puskur.

