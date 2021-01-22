Soccer-Real Madrid coach Zidane tests positive for coronavirus

Soccer-Real Madrid coach Zidane tests positive for coronavirusReuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:29 IST
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish La Liga club said on Friday.
Real are second in the league standings, seven points behind Atletico Madrid, and play Alaves away on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
- Real Madrid
- La Liga
- Zinedine Zidane
- Atletico Madrid
ALSO READ
Spanish Economy Minister estimates GDP expanded in Q4 despite coronavirus restrictions
Spanish Economy Minister estimates GDP expanded in Q4 despite coronavirus restrictions
Three die in Spanish storm, troops deployed to help motorists stranded by snow
Spanish troops deployed to help motorists stranded by snowstorm
World News Roundup: India to start COVID-19 vaccination drive from Jan. 16: government; Two die in Spanish storm, troops deployed to help motorists stranded by snow and more