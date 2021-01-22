Left Menu
Soccer-Real Madrid coach Zidane tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the La Liga club said in a statement on Friday. The French coach was isolating earlier this month after a close contact tested positive for COVID-19 and did not attend a training session as a result.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:48 IST
The French coach was isolating earlier this month after a close contact tested positive for COVID-19 and did not attend a training session as a result. Zidane, who is under pressure following Real's shock cup defeat to third division side Alcoyano earlier this week, will not be available for their La Liga match away at Alaves on Saturday with his assistant David Bettoni set to take charge.

Real are second in the league standings, seven points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand. Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard, midfielder Casemiro and defender Eder Militao also tested positive earlier this season.

