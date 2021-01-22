Left Menu
PTI | Madrid | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:30 IST
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said Friday.

The announcement came two days after Zidane coached the team in a 2-1 loss at third-tier Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.

Assistant coach David Bettoni will coach Madrid at Alavés on Saturday.

''I spoke with (Zidane) this morning and he is fine,'' Bettoni said.

The club has not provided any other information on his health status.

Two weeks ago, Zidane tested negative for the virus after he had been in close contact with someone who was infected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

