Left Menu
Development News Edition

Took a cue from the NZ attack and bowled a straight line against Smith and Co, says Bharat Arun

When India was still under strict lockdown and cricket had just resumed in the post-coronavirus era with the England-West Indies Test series in July, the Indian team management led by coach Ravi Shastri had already devised a plan to knock off Australia on their home soil in the Test series that was to be played in December-January.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:55 IST
Took a cue from the NZ attack and bowled a straight line against Smith and Co, says Bharat Arun
Indian players with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Photo/ Rishabh Pant Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

When India was still under strict lockdown and cricket had just resumed in the post-coronavirus era with the England-West Indies Test series in July, the Indian team management led by coach Ravi Shastri had already devised a plan to knock off Australia on their home soil in the Test series that was to be played in December-January. India's bowling coach Bharat Arun on Friday revealed that he had received a call from Shastri way back in July to chalk out a plan to counter Australian batsmen's strength on the off-side.

"Ravi Shastri called me sometime in July and said we need to take the offside out of the Australians. We had our own analysis and we felt that most of the runs that Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne scored were because of cut, pull and on the offside," Arun said in a virtual press conference on Friday. "We took a cue from the New Zealand attack. When they bowled to Smith, they just attacked his body and he felt very uncomfortable," he added.

Arun said the plan was to bowl straight in order to make the hosts' batsmen play on the leg side. He also said skipper Virat Kohli backed the plan and the team did wonders when it was executed during the four-match Test series. "Ravi called and said 'I want you to make a plan where we can eliminate their offside'. We thought about it and decided that we will attack more on the straighter lines and have an on-side field. It becomes very difficult for the batsman to consistently clear the onside field," said Arun.

"That worked for us. The thought process started sometime in July and then when we discussed it with Virat, he bought the theory. We used the same thing in Adelaide and then Ajinkya was magnificent from Melbourne. The bowlers adjusted to that beautifully," he added. Arun talked about his camaraderie with the head coach and praised Shastri for the support he has given to the management and players.

"As a head coach, Ravi has been outstanding. He gives you the freedom to work and anyone in the support staff would tell you that he gives you a lot of freedom and you can express yourself," said Arun. "You have common goals for the team, but it is about how can I contribute to this goal. We have our arguments, showdowns. We totally disagree on things but at the end of the day, when we decide on something, we stick to it. We consult the captain and everyone and then come up with the strategy, he added.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test at The Gabba on Tuesday to take the series 2-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Greece lifts more lockdown curbs, to open highschools on Feb. 1

Greece will loosen some lockdown restrictions on Feb. 1, letting high schools reopen for the first time in more than two months after signs that the spread of COVID-19 infections has stabilised, officials said on Friday.The country, in lock...

Maha: Three establishments gutted in fire; no casualties

Three establishments were guttedin a fire that erupted in Wagle Estate area in MaharashtrasThane city, but no casualties were reported, a civic officialsaid.The blaze erupted at around 5 pm and five fire engineswere pressed into service to ...

Asked states to take appropriate steps: MEA on reports of planned protests outside missions

Amid reports that a banned pro-Khalistan group has called for protests outside Indian missions in countries like the UK on Republic Day, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said India has asked the states to take appropriate action f...

Majority of U.S. Senate approves Biden nominee Austin to lead Pentagon

The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed President Joe Bidens nominee, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, to serve as Secretary of Defense - the first Black American in the role. The vote was an overwhelming 90-2 in the 100-member chamber, far m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021