Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-De Bruyne out for up to six weeks due to injury, says Guardiola

"Kyle had a big impact kick in his hips, but just a kick, so is not available tomorrow but we wish he is available for the next game (away to West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday)," he said. The Spaniard also said City's record scorer Sergio Aguero felt tired after testing positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:58 IST
Soccer-De Bruyne out for up to six weeks due to injury, says Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be out for four to six weeks due to an injury he picked up in their last game, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

De Bruyne, 29, sustained what appeared to be a hamstring injury and was replaced on the hour mark at the Etihad Stadium in Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win at home to Aston Villa. "Kevin, like the doctor said today after reviewing the scan, will be 4-6 weeks out," Guardiola said before Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie at fourth-tier Cheltenham Town. "It's a big blow, but we have to move forward.

"I'm not saying anything that anyone doesn't know, it is unfortunate for him and for us and we have to find a solution because everyone in their own life is struggling in the situation we are living and we have to adapt." The Belgian will likely miss next month's game away to league champions Liverpool, their home game against fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and a trip to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Guardiola said defender Kyle Walker, who went off in the first half against Villa after a collision with Jack Grealish, will miss Saturday's game. "Kyle had a big impact kick in his hips, but just a kick, so is not available tomorrow but we wish he is available for the next game (away to West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday)," he said.

The Spaniard also said City's record scorer Sergio Aguero felt tired after testing positive for COVID-19. "He felt uncomfortable in the first three days after testing positive. He felt quite tired, with all the symptoms you get," Guardiola said.

"Hopefully he can recover well and step by step return to the training sessions. We have missed our best striker for a long time but we have lived without him and we need to wait for them to come back as soon as possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Greece lifts more lockdown curbs, to open highschools on Feb. 1

Greece will loosen some lockdown restrictions on Feb. 1, letting high schools reopen for the first time in more than two months after signs that the spread of COVID-19 infections has stabilised, officials said on Friday.The country, in lock...

Maha: Three establishments gutted in fire; no casualties

Three establishments were guttedin a fire that erupted in Wagle Estate area in MaharashtrasThane city, but no casualties were reported, a civic officialsaid.The blaze erupted at around 5 pm and five fire engineswere pressed into service to ...

Asked states to take appropriate steps: MEA on reports of planned protests outside missions

Amid reports that a banned pro-Khalistan group has called for protests outside Indian missions in countries like the UK on Republic Day, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said India has asked the states to take appropriate action f...

Majority of U.S. Senate approves Biden nominee Austin to lead Pentagon

The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed President Joe Bidens nominee, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, to serve as Secretary of Defense - the first Black American in the role. The vote was an overwhelming 90-2 in the 100-member chamber, far m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021