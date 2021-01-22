QUOTES-Baseball-Reaction to the death of baseball great Hank Aaron

Following are some of the reactions to the death of baseball's Hank Aaron, who died on Friday at the age of 86. MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL COMMISSIONER ROBERT MANFRED

"Hank Aaron is near the top of everyone's list of all-time great players. His monumental achievements as a player were surpassed only by his dignity and integrity as a person. "Hank symbolized the very best of our game, and his all-around excellence provided Americans and fans across the world with an example to which to aspire. His career demonstrates that a person who goes to work with humility every day can hammer his way into history – and find a way to shine like no other."

ATLANTA BRAVES CHAIRMAN TERRY MCGUIRK "He was a beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts. His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature."

NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME "Hank Aaron's incredible talent on the baseball field was only matched by his dignity and character, which shone brightly, not only here in Cooperstown, but with every step he took.

"His courage while pursuing the game's all-time home run record served as an example for millions of people inside and outside of the sports world, who were also aspiring to achieve their greatest dreams." BASKETBALL HALL OF FAMER MAGIC JOHNSON

"I still remember where I was back in the day when he set the record, at that time, to become the home run all time leader ... Hank Aaron is on the Mount Rushmore for the greatest baseball players of all time!" U.S. SENATOR CORY BOOKER

"Hank Aaron was not only a home run king, but a king of justice. In the face of racism and vitriol, he broke through barriers with grace on his way to becoming one of the greatest baseball players of all-time. We've lost a true trailblazer and American icon."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)