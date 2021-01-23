Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Anderson removes Mathews but Sri Lanka move past 300

There was little in the way of an appeal from Anderson (4-29) or behind the stumps, but Root decided to ask third umpire Lyndon Hannibal to review the not out decision and it was overturned. That brought debutant Ramesh Mendis (0) to the wicket, but his stay was brief after a flick from a leg-side delivery from Mark Wood (2-65) was superbly caught with one hand by a diving Buttler.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 12:27 IST
Cricket-Anderson removes Mathews but Sri Lanka move past 300

James Anderson claimed the key wicket of centurion Angelo Mathews but Sri Lanka continued to build towards a sizeable first innings total as they reached 312 for six at lunch on the second day of the second test against England at Galle. Seamer Anderson removed Mathews (110) early on Saturday after a review - which came after much debate - for a caught behind by England captain Joe Root.

But any thoughts it would precipitate a Sri Lanka collapse were ended by a fighting, unbeaten 78 from Niroshan Dickwella. He has added 70 for the seventh wicket with Dilruwan Perera, who has 21, and the pair will look to steer the home side past 350 in the afternoon session.

Mathews added just three to his overnight score before a faint inside edge onto his pad was caught by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. There was little in the way of an appeal from Anderson (4-29) or behind the stumps, but Root decided to ask third umpire Lyndon Hannibal to review the not out decision and it was overturned.

That brought debutant Ramesh Mendis (0) to the wicket, but his stay was brief after a flick from a leg-side delivery from Mark Wood (2-65) was superbly caught with one hand by a diving Buttler. Dickwella and Perera then took the attack to the bowlers as they attempt to build a total to put England under pressure on a pitch that is expected to start to crumble under the blazing hot sun, bringing the Sri Lanka spinners into the game.

There has been little joy so far for the England slow bowlers with Dom Bess and Jack Leach collectively bowling 53 overs without success and 162 runs conceded. England won the first test at the same venue by seven wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bluehost Reviews 2021:Features, Pricing, Pros & Cons

Disclosure This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.Bluehost is one of the most popular and largest web hosting solutions globally that currently powers over 2 million web...

Australia's tactics at SCG seemed like they didn't realise what Vihari and me were doing, says Ashwin

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that the Australian tactics during the Sydney Test seemed like they were not able to realise what the bowling all-rounder and Hanuma Vihari were trying to do in that match. Batting out 258 balls with...

WB Governor promises violence-free Assembly elections

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday promised to the people of the state that upcoming Assembly elections will be impartial and violence-free. I assure the people of West Bengal that every step will be taken to ensure impartial...

Telcos want govt to clarify the onus of security breach post NSD rollout, ensure price competitiveness

Telcos have asked the government to clarify about the entity that will be held liable if there is a security breach in the network post-implementation of the National Security Directive NSD on the telecom sector, according to industry sourc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021