Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai City sign Jackichand Singh from Jamshedpur FC

The Indian international has also previously plied his trade under the Islanders current head coach Sergio Lobera during their time together at FC Goa.Jackichand Singh said, Im thrilled to be back at Mumbai City FC.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 16:34 IST
Mumbai City sign Jackichand Singh from Jamshedpur FC

Indian Super League team Mumbai City FC on Saturday confirmed the signing of Jackichand Singh from Jamshedpur FC.

The 28-year old returns to the Islanders for his second stint with the club, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

In the ongoing 2020-21 edition of the ISL, the Manipur-born winger has appeared in all 12 games for Jamshedpur and has three assists to his name so far. One of the most experienced players in the ISL, Jackichand has 85 league appearances to his name and has turned out FC Pune City, Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa as well.

Jacki, as he's fondly known, made eight appearances and scored once in his first spell with Mumbai City in the 2016 campaign of the ISL under then head coach Alexandre Guimarães. The Indian international has also previously plied his trade under the Islanders' current head coach Sergio Lobera during their time together at FC Goa.

Jackichand Singh said, ''I'm thrilled to be back at Mumbai City FC. I am thankful to the management for giving me this opportunity to return to this big club and to work again with coach Sergio Lobera. ''I am acquainted with his philosophy, his style of play and I am aware of what he expects from me. I am also delighted to be playing again for the most amazing fans who gave me a lot of love when I was here a few years ago. ''I can't wait to get going with my teammates and contribute towards our collective ambitions.'' Lobera said, ''Jacki is a very good player. He is aware of our philosophy, and I am certain it won't take him long to adapt to our style of play and settle in with his new family. We are glad to have him here and we are happy that he's back at Mumbai City. ''He will be a valuable addition to our squad and we hope he can hit the ground running.'' As a part of the transfer, Farukh Choudhary will leave the Islanders and move in the other direction, returning to his former club Jamshedpur FC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Wolves sign striker Willian José on loan from Real Sociedad

Wolverhampton has signed Brazilian striker Willian Jos on loan from Spanish club Real Sociedad until the end of the season, the Premier League club said Saturday.The loan signing adds depth to the Wolves squad after forward Ral Jimnez suffe...

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refuses to address programme on Netaji's birth anniversary at Victoria Memorial amid 'Jai Shri Ram' chants, says 'insulted'.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refuses to address programme on Netajis birth anniversary at Victoria Memorial amid Jai Shri Ram chants, says insulted....

If you invite someone to a govt programme, you should not insult them, says Mamata Banerjee at Netaji event after slogans raised against her.

If you invite someone to a govt programme, you should not insult them, says Mamata Banerjee at Netaji event after slogans raised against her....

Taapsee Pannu celebrates 6 years of 'Baby' with advice for aspiring actors

Celebrating six years of her role in the espionage thriller Baby, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday advised aspiring actors to not focus on the length of their roles in a project. The Pink star took to her Twitter handle and express...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021