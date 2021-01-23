The following are the top/expected stories at 1710 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-SAINI (CORRECTED) Ajinkya 'bhaiya' asked me if I could bowl with injury, I had to say yes: Navdeep Saini (Eds: Removes an extra word from intro) By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A groin strain prevented India pacer Navdeep Saini from giving his best in the Brisbane Test but fearing that he may not get such a big stage again, he remained at the beck and call of his captain and ended up bowling five overs despite injury.

SPO-BAD-IND Satwik-Chirag's impressive run ends with semifinal defeat at Thailand Open Bangkok, Jan 23 (PTI) Tokyo Olympics medal contender Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's impressive run at the Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 ended with a close semifinal defeat here on Saturday. SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Small errors cost Lahiri big, misses cut at US event La Quinta (California), Jan 23 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri made small errors but paid a big price for it as he missed the cut at the American Express Championships, here.

SPO-GOLF-IND Bhullar, Sharma miss out on weekend action in Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi, Jan 23 (PTI) India's Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut after struggling for birdies in the season-opening Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship here on Saturday.

SPO-ISL-MUMBAI-JACKICHAND Mumbai City sign Jackichand Singh from Jamshedpur FC Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Indian Super League team Mumbai City FC on Saturday confirmed the signing of Jackichand Singh from Jamshedpur FC.

SPO-HOCK-IND-WOM First defeat for Indian women's hockey team on tour of Argentina Buenos Aires, Jan 23 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team suffered its first defeat on the tour of Argentina when it lost 1-2 to B side of the host, letting Agustina Gorzelany strike late in the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)