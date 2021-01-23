Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:15 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1710 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-SAINI (CORRECTED) Ajinkya 'bhaiya' asked me if I could bowl with injury, I had to say yes: Navdeep Saini (Eds: Removes an extra word from intro) By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A groin strain prevented India pacer Navdeep Saini from giving his best in the Brisbane Test but fearing that he may not get such a big stage again, he remained at the beck and call of his captain and ended up bowling five overs despite injury.

SPO-BAD-IND Satwik-Chirag's impressive run ends with semifinal defeat at Thailand Open Bangkok, Jan 23 (PTI) Tokyo Olympics medal contender Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's impressive run at the Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 ended with a close semifinal defeat here on Saturday. SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Small errors cost Lahiri big, misses cut at US event La Quinta (California), Jan 23 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri made small errors but paid a big price for it as he missed the cut at the American Express Championships, here.

SPO-GOLF-IND Bhullar, Sharma miss out on weekend action in Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi, Jan 23 (PTI) India's Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut after struggling for birdies in the season-opening Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship here on Saturday.

SPO-ISL-MUMBAI-JACKICHAND Mumbai City sign Jackichand Singh from Jamshedpur FC Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Indian Super League team Mumbai City FC on Saturday confirmed the signing of Jackichand Singh from Jamshedpur FC.

SPO-HOCK-IND-WOM First defeat for Indian women's hockey team on tour of Argentina Buenos Aires, Jan 23 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team suffered its first defeat on the tour of Argentina when it lost 1-2 to B side of the host, letting Agustina Gorzelany strike late in the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

World News Roundup: Tropical cyclone Eloise makes landfall in Mozambique, loses strength; Portugal holds presidential election as COVID-19 cases spiral and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Tropical cyclone Eloise makes landfall in Mozambique, loses strengthTropical cyclone Eloise made landfall in Mozambique early on Saturday, hitting the coastal city of Beira with huge gusts...

Thailand Open: Mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj, Ashwini lose in semi-final

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa have been ousted from the Thailand Open after losing in the semifinal on Saturday. Thailands Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai cruised to the final a...

Odd News Roundup: Dutch buy delivery uniforms, borrow dogs to dodge curfew; Phnom Penh yoga fans return to mat after lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Dutch buy delivery uniforms, borrow dogs to dodge curfewFears of being cooped up during a curfew have led the Dutch to resort to creative ways to dodge the rules, with people signing up for ...

Entertainment News Roundup: James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid a pandemic; Chinese government film marks a year since Wuhan lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again amid a pandemicThe global release of the James Bond movie No Time to Die was postponed to October from April, its producers said, anot...
