Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Former Giro champion Dumoulin takes break to ponder his future

Former Giro d'Italia champion Tom Dumoulin is taking a break from cycling in order to ponder his future as a professional rider, his Jumbo-Visma team said on Saturday. "Tom Dumoulin has left the training camp of Team Jumbo-Visma to consider his cycling future at home. The Dutch rider won’t participate in races for the time being," the Dutch outfit said in a statement. Barty itching to get started at Australian Open

World number one Ash Barty is itching to get back to competitive tennis at the Australian Open but has poured cold water on the idea that she might be set to end the 43-year wait for a homegrown women's champion. Barty reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park for the first time last year before sitting out most of the rest of the season at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Everybody determined' to get Tokyo Games going - Bach

The entire Olympic movement is united in its determination to ensure the Tokyo Games happen in July and August, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said in a video message to mark the six-month countdown to the opening ceremony. Britain's Times reported on Friday that Tokyo was looking to get out of hosting the Games, drawing sharp criticism and flat denials. The Japanese government dismissed the report, while Japan Olympic Committee head Yasuhiro Yamashita told Reuters it was a "fabrication" and "wrong". Baseball's 'Hammerin' Hank' Aaron, who held career home run record, dies at 86

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the quiet, unassuming slugger who broke Babe Ruth's supposedly unbreakable record for most home runs in a career and battled racism in the process, died on Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced. He was 86. Aaron joined the Braves management to become one of the few African-Americans in a baseball executive position after retiring as a player in 1976 with 755 career home runs, a record unmatched for more than three decades. Aaron died "peacefully in his sleep," the Braves said in a statement. Spanish federation apologizes to Tennis Australia over player quarantine

Spain's tennis federation (RFET) on Saturday apologized to Tennis Australia (TA) after complaining about the treatment of two Spanish players in quarantine before next month's Australian Open. More than 70 players have been confined to their rooms after some passengers on three charter flights that brought them to Australia tested positive for the new coronavirus. Other players are able to train for up to five hours a day. NHL roundup: Stars finally start season, wallop Predators

Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov each had two goals and combined for seven points, and Anton Khudobin stopped all 34 shots he faced as the Dallas Stars used a five-goal second period to open their season with a 7-0 rout of the visiting Nashville Predators on Friday night. John Klingberg had three assists, Joel Kiviranta collected a goal and an assist, and Denis Gurianov and Esa Lindell also scored for the Stars, whose four previously scheduled games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Dallas matched a franchise record with five power-play goals, on eight chances. Murray 'gutted' to miss Australian Open

Former world number one Andy Murray said he was 'gutted' after deciding to withdraw from next month's Australian Open following a positive test for COVID-19 earlier this month. The 33-year-old Murray, a wildcard, confirmed last Thursday that he had tested positive for the virus and was in self-isolation at his home near London. NBA roundup: Clint Capela's triple-double leads Hawks past Wolves

Clint Capela recorded his first career triple-double and Trae Young scored a season-high 43 points to pace the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-98 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Friday and extend their winning streak to three games. Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocked shots, becoming the first NBA player to have a triple-double with blocks since 2018. Capela joined Dikembe Mutombo (2000) and Tree Rollins (1979, two in 1982 and 1983) as Atlanta Hawks to record a triple-double including blocked shots. Capela also became the third Hawks player ever to post 10 or more blocks in a single game. Bills bring swagger into clash with defending champion Chiefs

The long-suffering Buffalo Bills can move to within one win of a maiden Super Bowl title on Sunday when they face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who said on Friday he has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. The reigning Super Bowl MVP's availability for the AFC Championship had been a major talking point ever since he got knocked out of last Sunday's game after a hit that left him struggling to stand on his feet. Rodgers vs. Brady: NFC Championship a quarterback clash for the ages

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers stand between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and his shot at a record-extending seventh Super Bowl ring in a NFC Championship showdown between two of the best quarterbacks ever to play the game on Sunday. Rodgers is the favorite to take league MVP honors this season but to reach the Super Bowl the 37-year-old will have to overcome a stout Bucs' defense and the iron will of Brady, who won six NFL titles in two decades with New England before heading south to Tampa.

