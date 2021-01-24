Volandri replaces Barazzutti as Italy's Davis Cup captain

Volandri replaces Barazzutti as Italy's Davis Cup captainPTI | Rome | Updated: 24-01-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 09:42 IST
Former top-25 player Filippo Volandri was named Italy's Davis Cup captain on Saturday, ending Corrado Barazzutti's 20-year run in charge.
Barazzutti had also previously been Italy's Fed Cup captain, a role he ceded to Tathiana Garbin in 2016 after coaching the women's team to four titles. Barazzutti played on Italy's team that won the Davis Cup in 1976.
The 39-year-old Volandri had been Italy's national technical director since 2018.
''Italian tennis will always be grateful to Corrado Barazzutti for his extraordinary contribution to our movement, first as a player and then as a coach,'' said Italian Tennis Federation president Angelo Binaghi.
Italy's team appears to have a bright future with players like Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti.
''At such an important moment for my coaching career I want to thank Corrado, who in 2001 when he was just named captain let me debut in the Davis Cup even though I was still a kid,'' Volandri said. ''I hope I'm able to honor what he did in this position.''
