Volandri replaces Barazzutti as Italy's Davis Cup captain

Former top-25 player Filippo Volandri was named Italy's Davis Cup captain on Saturday, ending Corrado Barazzutti's 20-year run in charge.

Barazzutti had also previously been Italy's Fed Cup captain, a role he ceded to Tathiana Garbin in 2016 after coaching the women's team to four titles. Barazzutti played on Italy's team that won the Davis Cup in 1976.

The 39-year-old Volandri had been Italy's national technical director since 2018.

''Italian tennis will always be grateful to Corrado Barazzutti for his extraordinary contribution to our movement, first as a player and then as a coach,'' said Italian Tennis Federation president Angelo Binaghi.

Italy's team appears to have a bright future with players like Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti.

''At such an important moment for my coaching career I want to thank Corrado, who in 2001 when he was just named captain let me debut in the Davis Cup even though I was still a kid,'' Volandri said. ''I hope I'm able to honor what he did in this position.''

