SAI takes cognisance of alleged COVID protocol breach in wrestling nationals, seeks report from WFI

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Sunday took cognisance of an alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols during the ongoing Wrestling National Championships in Noida and a sought a report from the federation by Monday.We have taken up the matter with the Wrestling Federation of India and impressed upon them that the SOP for competitions has to be adhered to strictly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 12:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Sunday took cognisance of an alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols during the ongoing Wrestling National Championships in Noida and a sought a report from the federation by Monday.

''We have taken up the matter with the Wrestling Federation of India and impressed upon them that the SOP for competitions has to be adhered to strictly. We have also sought a report from the federation on alleged violation, by Monday,'' SAI director general Sandip Pradhan said in a statement.

''The federation has assured compliance of protocol.'' SAI has also requested the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to sensitise all National Sports Federations (NSFs) to follow the COVID-19 protocols strictly and ensure safety of athletes. SAI's reaction came after some section of the media reported that COVID-19 protocols were not followed on the first day of the wrestling championships for men's freestyle at the Noida Stadium on Saturday.

Wrestling on Saturday became the first major Olympic sport to hold its national championship amid the pandemic.

