Churchill Brothers look to consolidate top spot in I-League

However, we are confident of our abilities and experience and would aim nothing less than a win. After holding title contenders Real Kashmir FC to a 1-1 draw in their last match, Sudeva Delhi FC climbed up the league table to fourth place.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 15:32 IST
Churchill Brothers would look to consolidate their position at the top of the table with a win when they face Sudeva Delhi FC in an I-League match here on Monday.

With Mohammedan Sporting and Real Kashmir dropping points in the previous matches, Churchill Brothers extended their lead at the top to two points. And if the results go Churchill's way on Monday, the Goan club could go five points clear of the second-placed team.

''We play to win each match and tomorrow will be no different. We will aim to extend our lead and hope that other results go our way. We showed great determination in our last win against Punjab FC and we have to keep that momentum going,'' head coach Fernando Varela said.

''We will play to our strengths and we will look to dominate in the attacking third of the pitch. We have created a lot of chances and that is something which we would like to continue,'' he added. Talking about the opposition team he said, ''Sudeva Delhi are a decent team and they have a young squad that can keep us on our toes. However, we are confident of our abilities and experience and would aim nothing less than a win.'' After holding title contenders Real Kashmir FC to a 1-1 draw in their last match, Sudeva Delhi FC climbed up the league table to fourth place. Taking inspiration from the draw, Sudeva look to score an upset win.

''Churchill Brothers are a seasoned team and it will be a challenge against them. However, we will take inspiration from our last match against Real Kashmir where we could have won,'' assistant coach Pushpender Kundu.

''We played to the best of our abilities against them (Real Kashmir) and would look to replicate our performance against Churchill. We would like to have possession so we can play our football,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

