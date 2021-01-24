The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *ISL: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC *I-League matches across Kolkata *Lead of T Natarajan copy.

*A copy on Shubman Gill STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WASHINGTON-INTERVIEW It would be a blessing if I ever open batting in Tests: Washington By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Coach Ravi Shastri's dressing room stories of grit and determination work as a tonic for young Washington Sundar, who is ready for any challenge even if it means opening the batting for India in Test matches.

SPO-CRI-NATARAJAN Did not expect to debut for India in Aus; was under pressure in first match: Natarajan Chennai, Jan 24 (PTI) Taken to Australia as net bowler, pacer Thangarasu Natarajan ended up making history by debuting in all three formats and he said he didn't expect to get the opportunity and was under pressure in his first match in India colours.

SPO-CRI-DUPLESSIS-BUBBLE Playing while staying in bubble not sustainable for players, feels du Plessis Karachi, Jan 24 (PTI) South African veteran Faf du Plessis reckons playing cricket while staying in a bio-secure bubble for months could soon become a ''major challenge'' for players and is not sustainable in the long run.

SPO-CRI-HUSSAIN-BAIRSTOW Hussain urges England to ''rethink'' decision to rest Bairstow London, Jan 24 (PTI) Former England captain Naseer Hussain believes the selectors have made a mistake by deciding to rest Jonny Bairstow for the first two Tests of the four-match series against India, starting February 5 in Chennai.

SPO-CRI-MAXWELL I don't think I stand anywhere near to it: Maxwell on Test comeback Melbourne, Jan 24 (PTI) Acknowledging that his Test career is as good as over, Australia's flamboyant all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is focused on white-ball formats, which includes three World Cups in as many years.

SPO-CRI-IND-SWANN England spinners need to be patient, Leach's accuracy key to success in India: Swann London, Jan 24 (PTI) Former off-spinner Graeme Swann wants England's tweakers to stay patient in the upcoming Test series in India and has picked Jack Leach to play a key role during the tour.

SPO-SAI-WFI SAI takes cognisance of alleged COVID protocol breach in wrestling nationals, seeks report from WFI New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Sunday took cognisance of an alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols during the ongoing Wrestling National Championships in Noida and a sought a report from the federation by Monday.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-JUNIOR Indian junior women's hockey team beats Chile senior side 2-0 Santiago (Chile), Jan 24 (PTI) The Indian women's junior hockey team extended its unbeaten run by notching up a 2-0 victory over the Chile senior side at the Prince of Wales Country Club here.

SPO-ILEAGUE-GOKULAM Gokulam Kerala seek to bounce back after defeat in last match Kalyani, Jan 24 (PTI) Desperate to improve upon their defence, Gokulam Kerala would look to bounce back from defeat in their previous match when they face NEROCA FC in an I-League match here on Monday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-CHURCHILL Churchill Brothers look to consolidate top spot in I-League Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) Churchill Brothers would look to consolidate their position at the top of the table with a win when they face Sudeva Delhi FC in an I-League match here on Monday.

SPO-IPL-RR-SANGAKKARA Rajasthan Royals appoint Sangakkara as director of cricket New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara was on Sunday appointed as the director of cricket by Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season.

