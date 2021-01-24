Pressure on Chennaiyin's misfiring attack to deliver against leaders Mumbai City

Chennaiyin FC's misfiring attack will come under severe pressure to deliver against table leaders Mumbai City FC when the two sides face each other in an Indian Super League match here on Monday.

After 13 games, sixth-placed Chennaiyin have netted just 10 goals -- the least by any team. Their 0-1 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous match meant that they have now failed to score in seven matches out of 13 -- the most by any side.

And now, the two-time ISL winners not only face a Mumbai side that is on an 11-match unbeaten run but also the team with the strongest defence in the league. Mumbai have conceded just four goals all season. This presents Chennaiyin with a tough challenge and head coach Csaba Laszlo has called for his misfiring attack to step up.

''They (the forwards) are asked to score whenever there's a possibility, that's one of the main points. We have been unlucky in many cases where we created chances and have missed,'' he said. ''I can't teach them how to create chances but in the last moment, you must be there to put the ball into the net. And tomorrow's game is the same. I'm sure we will get chances to use them. But (we need) more attention, instinct and be hungry for goals.'' Mumbai City won 2-1 in the previous meeting between the two sides but it was Chennaiyin who dominated the game and had better chances.

''We have to try to break them down. We have our tactical plans which we did in the first game. We were nearly successful but we were unlucky (to lose the game),'' Laszlo said.

Mumbai City are five points clear at the top. Coach Sergio Lobera is content with his side's position but knows things can turn around quickly.

''I was working everyday with the City Football Group and Mumbai City, trying to build a winning team with players suited to our style of play,'' he said. ''I am happy because we are in a good position but the most important thing is the end of the season. We are on top of table but everything is possible in seven days. You have 3 games in 10 days and you can lose points. We have to keep working the same way.''

