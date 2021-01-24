Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ozil moves from Arsenal to Fenerbahce

We thank Mesut and wish him all the best with Fenerbahce." Signed in 2013 for a then-club record fee of about 42 million pounds ($57.47 million) from Real Madrid, Ozil played a crucial role under Arsene Wenger in ending Arsenal's trophy drought, winning the FA Cup in his first season.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 19:51 IST
Soccer-Ozil moves from Arsenal to Fenerbahce

German midfielder Mesut Ozil has completed a move to Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce on a permanent transfer, Premier League club Arsenal said on Sunday. Fenerbahce announced last week that they were looking to sign Ozil, who had fallen out of favour at Arsenal and was not included in their Premier League or Europa League squads at the start of the season.

"I'd like to thank the club for this amazing journey over the past seven-and-a-half years," Ozil said. "The support I have felt from the team and fans during my time here has been truly incredible and something I will always be grateful for."

The 32-year-old World Cup-winner, who was among the highest-paid players at the London club, has not played since March. Technical director Edu thanked Ozil for his contributions to the club, which included three FA Cup triumphs, and for his professionalism in negotiating the transfer while manager Mikel Arteta said it was a "privilege" to play with and coach him.

"Mesut was at the heart of many great moments for this club over the years, including those three FA Cup final wins," Arteta said in a statement. "These successes will always be part of our history. We thank Mesut and wish him all the best with Fenerbahce."

Signed in 2013 for a then-club record fee of about 42 million pounds ($57.47 million) from Real Madrid, Ozil played a crucial role under Arsene Wenger in ending Arsenal's trophy drought, winning the FA Cup in his first season. But he was marginalised under Wenger's replacement Unai Emery and by Arteta, who said the player's omission from the squad this season was for "football reasons".

($1 = 0.7308 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UAE cabinet approves setting up embassy in Tel Aviv

The United Arab Emirates cabinet on Sunday approved the establishment of an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, state media said.The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August, a deal forged largely over shared fears of I...

Srikanth resumes training after BAI gets mandatory quarantine period reduced

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who was forced to withdraw from the just-concluded Thailand Open as per protocols, resumed training on Sunday after the Badminton Association of India BAI got his 14-day mandatory quarantine period reduced ...

Becerra frustrated at vaccine delays, confusion

President Joe Bidens nominee to be health secretary is expressing his own frustration about long lines for vaccinations, cancelled appointments as local health authorities run out of vaccine and the difficulty many Americans are having in f...

Gunmen kill six Malian soldiers in coordinated attacks

Gunmen in Mali killed at least six soldiers and wounded 18 others in two coordinated attacks in the centre of the African nation on Sunday morning, an army spokesman said. The attacks occurred at around 0300 0300 GMT in the villages of Boul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021