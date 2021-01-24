Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lahiri to return next week as Si Woo Kim flies Asian flag at Amex golf

Anirban Lahiri will return to action next week but before that his fellow Asian professionals looked set to make a mark at the American Express Championship.

ANI | California | Updated: 24-01-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 21:54 IST
Lahiri to return next week as Si Woo Kim flies Asian flag at Amex golf
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri. Image Credit: ANI

Anirban Lahiri will return to action next week but before that his fellow Asian professionals looked set to make a mark at the American Express Championship. Korea's Si Woo Kim shot a 5-under 67 to share the third-round lead with Max Homa and Tony Finau. And that was despite his putter letting him down at the time.

The 25-year-old Kim snared five birdies against no bogeys at PGA West Stadium Course to tie for the lead on 15-under 201 and give himself an opportunity to win a third PGA TOUR victory, his last being THE PLAYERS Championship in 2017. Lahiri will be back at the tee at the Farmers Insurance to try and make up for the missed cut this week. Lahiri shot 68 and 73 and missed the cut by a whisker, one shot. Lahiri, whose last global win came in India at the Indian Open 2015, said, "I need to gather myself and get ready for next week. I still believe my game is in a good place but I need to cut down some unforced errors and get consistent."

Homa, who has one career title, carded a 65 which featured nine birdies and a double bogey while Finau returned a 67 highlighted by eight birdies as he chases a second victory some five years on from his maiden success. Second-round leader Sungjae Im had three water balls en route to a disappointing 73, including two on the ninth hole which led to a triple-bogey seven. Despite opening his round with birdie-birdie, he slipped back to tied 20th place on 206.

Kim made birdies on Hole Nos. 3, 5, 12, 14 and 16 but rued missed opportunities on the greens. He missed putts of six feet on the seventh hole, 11 feet on 10, seven feet on 11 and 11 feet on 17. Fellow Korean Byeong Hun An, 29, bounced back from a disappointing second round 73 by shooting six birdies against a lone bogey for a 67 which pushed him up to tied 13th position, four behind the co-leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kargil to be developed as adventure tourism destination: Union minister

The Centre is committed to create international level infrastructure in Ladakhs Kargil district to make it an adventure tourism destination, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Sunday.Interacting with reporters during his visit to Li...

Vaccinated Anganwadi teacher in Telangana dies following chest pain: Doctors

A 45-year old Anganwaadi teacherwho was administered COVID-19 vaccine nearly a week ago, diedafter complaining of chest pain overnight in Warangal districtin Telangana, doctors said on Sunday.The teacher, vaccinated on January 19, had taken...

Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh; IMD predicts spell of chill in north, central India

Cold weather conditions continued as Kufri, Bharmour, Keylong and Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Sunday, with the IMD predicting a fresh spell of chill in parts of north and central India in the coming days. Meanwhile,...

UP ATS arrests two Chinese nationals for alleged role in money laundering case

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday said it has arrested two Chinese nationals from Noida for their involvement in a money laundering case. The duo, including a woman, had allegedly used forged documents to open b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021