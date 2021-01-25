Left Menu
David scores as Lille wins 1-0 to stay level with leader PSG

PTI | Paris | Updated: 25-01-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 09:20 IST
Jonathan David's early goal was enough to help second-place Lille secure a 1-0 win at Rennes and stay level on points with league leader Paris Saint-Germain.

The Canada forward pounced in the 15th minute after goalkeeper Romain Salin failed to properly clear a corner, and the ball fell to him to sweep into the left side of the net.

After a slow start to his Lille career, the 21-year-old David has four league goals.

David made a sharp run behind the Rennes defense midway through the first half and was awarded a penalty after being knocked over by defender Nayef Aguerd.

But referee Eric Wattellier reversed the decision after a video replay showed that David was fractionally offside when making his move, and rescinded the yellow card shown to Aguerd.

The home side threatened little after the break and it was a comfortable win for Lille, which trails defending champion PSG on goal difference after 21 rounds.

Rennes midfielder Clement Grenier made a strong claim about Wattellier's attitude after the match.

“He speaks out of turn, says aggressive things during the game,” Grenier told broadcaster Canal Plus. “Throughout the match he's telling me that he'll referee against us.” In Sunday's late match, third-place Lyon made the short trip to face local rival Saint-Etienne.

OTHER MATCHES Hwang Ui-jo made it three goals in two games for Bordeaux with an early brace in a 2-1 home win against Angers. The South Korea forward also netted last weekend for Les Girondins.

Former France coach Raymond Domenech's stint in charge of Nantes is proving difficult.

After three straight draws, his team lost 2-0 at mid-table Metz, with Belgian striker Aaron Leya Iseka and French midfielder Farid Boulaya getting the goals.

Also, Reims beat Brest 1-0, while Dijon and Strasbourg played to a 1-1 draw.

PSG routed Montpellier 4-0 at home on Friday with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice.

