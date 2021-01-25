Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka out for 126; England chasing 164 for series sweep

PTI | Galle | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:19 IST
Sri Lanka out for 126; England chasing 164 for series sweep

England moved into a strong position to complete a series sweep after dismissing Sri Lanka for 126 in the second innings on Monday, setting up a victory target of 164 in the second test.

Jack Leach and Dom Bess claimed three wickets each in a wild morning session on day four and then added one more apiece after lunch. Joe Root picked up the last two wickets on consecutive balls to finish the innings to ensure all 10 wickets fell to spin.

Root ended Lasith Embuldeniya's rearguard cameo of 40 from 42 balls when had the Sri Lanka tail-ender caught by Jonny Bairstow and then bowled Asitha Fernando on the next ball.

England resumed at 339-9 and added only five runs before being dismissed and handing Sri Lanka a 37-run first-innings lead. But far from enhancing the small advantage, Sri Lanka’s top order collapsed.

The England spinners went wicketless in the first innings but made amends in the second, with the pitch offering plenty of turn and bounce. Spin was introduced early in the innings with Bess operating from the Dutch Fort End after just four overs of seam.

Leach started from the City End and made his presence felt immediately by trapping Kusal Perera leg before wicket for 14.

Bess then bowled into the rough and had Oshada Fernando (3) caught bat pad by Zak Crawley at forward short leg.

Lahiru Thirimanne scored 13 before he flicked a Leach delivery into Crawley’s hands at short leg and the slide got worse, with three wickets falling for 10 runs within 13 deliveries.

Angelo Mathews (5), who scored a century in the first innings, was bowled attempting a sweep to a ball from Bess which pitched outside off stump and turned sharply.

Stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal had a failure immediately after launching Leach for four to the mid-wicket boundary. He tried to clear mid-on from the next delivery, but didn’t get the elevation and was well caught by the 38-year-old Jimmy Anderson in the outfield.

Niroshan Dickwella, who earned much admiration for his career best 92 in the first innings, was out for seven driving straight into the hands of Daniel Lawrence in the covers.

Root's 186 helped England narrow in on Sri Lanka's first-innings total before was run out in the last over on day three.

His 309-ball knock ended when he attempted to flick Dilruwan Perera to mid-wicket but the thick edge was grabbed by Oshada Fernando at short leg on the bounce. Root had taken a few steps out of the crease and, sensing an opportunity, Fernando threw the stumps down as a tired Root’s diving effort couldn’t save him.

Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Embuldeniya finished with 7-137 from 42 overs.(AP) ATAT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italy's Conte not planning on resigning to form new govt -govt source

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is not planning on resigning with a view to forming a new government, a senior government source said on Monday.Earlier, several Italian newspapers reported that Conte was set to hand in his resignation...

Continued strict control measures needed to reduce new COVID-19 strains, scientists say

While governments are negotiating a precarious balance between saving the economy and preventing COVID-19 fatalities, continued use of strict control measures should be adopted to reduce the evolution and spread of new COVID-19 variants, ac...

Growing risk appetite, weekend vaccine rollout push support sterling

Sterling strengthened on Monday as investors returned to risk assets on hopes for more stimulus in the United States, while Britains COVID-19 vaccine rollout push over the weekend also offered support to the pound.Optimism about a 1.9 trill...

Thailand says COVID-19 vaccinations to start next month

Thailand said on Monday it would start its coronavirus inoculation programme next month by administering 50,000 doses of AstraZenecas vaccine to high-risk groups, as it faces accusations of being too slow to secure vaccines. We will start w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021